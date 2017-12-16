Obituary: Cynthia Charlene Morton 1952-2017

Cynthia “Cindy” Charlene Morton was born in Kirksville, MO on 8/29/52 to Joanna Newman and Elvin Jobe (deceased). She passed away in Cottonwood, AZ 12/7/17 after a short illness.



Cindy was preceded in death by her son, Shane David Mock.



She is survived by her loving husband William “Morty” Morton, son Travis (Dawn) Mock of Phoenix, daughter Missy (Bob) Lower of Cottonwood, stepchildren Matt and Amy, grandchildren Madelyn, Zachary, Brian, Tristan, Tim, Stevie, Lexie, Jake, Amanda, Hanna, and Joseph, and great grandchildren Kayden, Luna Bella, Shane, Luna M, and Cameron. She also leaves behind her sisters Charlotte (Gary) Williams, Heidi Jeannie Worden, and Nancy (John) Wigton and brother Lee (Ruth) Jobe.



Cindy was the Auxiliary President of the VFW and was a member of the Cottonwood American Legion, where she had many friends.



In her younger years, she worked as an accountant at Newman Computer Services in Sedona.



Cindy was passionate about all things nature and its beauty and was a true green thumb. She often spent time on the river bank admiring the beauty and catching a few fish. She was an explorer at heart and enjoyed walks in nature and collecting rocks.



The Celebration of Life for Cindy will be held at the American Legion of Cottonwood, AZ on January 7, 2018. It will be a potluck luncheon and sharing beginning at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help cover expenses.

