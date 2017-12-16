Obituary: Edwin Eugene Heck 1933-2017

Edwin Eugene Heck, age 84, of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away peacefully on August 26, 2017 at Valley View Care in Cottonwood, Arizona in the company of his wife, Dolores Heck and daughter-in-law, Lori Heck.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 43 years, Diane Duff Heck in 1999.

Ed was the eldest son of Merle and Myrtle Heck, born on January 30th, 1933 in West Alexandria, Ohio. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in Dayton, Ohio, and attended University of Dayton.

After attending college, he joined the Army, which brought him and Diane to Fort Lawton, Washington. After his service in the Army, Ed and Diane settled in Edmonds where they raised their four children.

Ed worked for Boeing for 30 years, working the majority of the time in the Materiel Division in Everett where he developed many friendships along the way. In 2001 Ed married Dolores and they made their home in Cottonwood, Arizona.

They both enjoyed spending time with family and traveling. Ed was a generous man, always there to help family and friends.

He always enjoyed a good project and his can-do attitude was instilled in his children and grandchildren who he was always proud of.

Ed is survived by his children, Cheryl (John) Pregent (Alison and Ryan), Douglas (Pamela) Heck, (Christian and Natalie), Gregory (Lori) Heck, (Keely, Cameron, Taylor), Lisa (Harold) Underdown (Joshua, Jacob and Jared), and wife, Dolores Heck and her children James Eiseler (Tiffany), Steven (Kim) Eiseler, (Steven and Kara), Robert (Caryl) Eiseler (Aaron and Mitchell) and great grandchildren, Nathan and Kolson, and his brother Stephen Heck.

Information provided by survivors.