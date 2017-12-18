Danny Rhodes Blues Summit returns to Main Stage

Friday, Dec. 22 local favorite DJ Johnny K brings some holiday vibes to Main Stage with his monthly 4th Fridays dance part.

For years running, Johnny K has delighted guests at the venue with his dance-fueled performances while playing crowd favorites of the last five decades and a variety of musical genres as well as some holiday favorites. The evening is free and begins at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23 sees the return of local DJ Exclusive for a holiday-themed dance party at the venue. The dance party begins at 9pm.

On Tuesday, Dec. 26 Main Stage will host the “5th Annual Danny Rhodes Memorial Blues Summit.” Dubbed as “a night of remembrance and blues,” for five years running Danny’s youngest son, a locally-based drummer, Gabriel has put on this event with a host of the finest blues players in Arizona. Rhodes, guitarist, singer and songwriter, became a fixture in the local Northern Arizona music scene from 1996 - 2007, as well as touring the U.S. and taking his music to all corners of the country. Danny is remembered for giving energetic live shows, showcasing his virtuosic guitar playing, soulful voice, and his unique songwriting style, taking his inspiration from the blues, funk, New Orleans jazz, funk and blues, and 60s-era rock music. Sadly, Rhodes passed away on May 23, 2008. Later that year, Danny’s 4th and final album was released - a self-titled double album, compiled of unreleased tracks recorded from 1995-2007, demo’s, and live tracks. In honor of his legacy, Arizona’s finest, and special guests will be coming together to pay tribute through music. This year’s event sees the summit teaming up with The Northern Arizona Blues Alliance and will feature Arizona Blues Hall of Famers as well as locals Christy and Frenz, Tommy Rocks, August West, and special guests Big Daddy D and the Dynamites. Barbecue will be provided by The Faddy Wagon. The event is free and begins at 5pm.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8pm. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7pm, followed by more Karaoke at 9:30pm. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bingo begins at 7pm. Thursdays see the “Bottom Line Jam” with the Bottom Line Band at 7pm. The venue is closed on Sundays.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11am to close and 9am to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.