Van Morrison – Versatile

SMG Records

Across Versatile’s 16 tracks, Van Morrison interprets some of the very building blocks of modern music in his own utterly unique style.

As well as songs originally made famous by the likes of Chet Baker, Sinatra, the Righteous Brothers, Tony Bennett and Nat King Cole, Versatile features six stunning new Van compositions, including Broken Record a timeless piece of late-night swing.

The arrangements are all of a piece – a jazz setup of brass, standup bass, piano, drums and guitar – and it’s very much a mood album, gently swinging. It’s hard to know quite what tempted Morrison into an instrumental version of the Skye Boat Song – but the album’s pleasures are many.

Tracks include: Broken Record, A Foggy Day, Let’s Get Lost, Bye Bye Blackbird, Skye Boat Song, Take It Easy Baby, Makin’ Whoopee, I Get a Kick Out of You, I Forgot That Love Existed, Unchained Melody, Start All Over Again, Only a Dream, Affirmation, The Party’s Over, I Left My Heart In San Francisco, They Can’t Take That Away from Me.

The Faceless – In Becoming A Ghost

Sumerian Records

The Faceless’ long-awaited, fourth studio album ‘In Becoming A Ghost’ is finally here.

The tasteful blend of eerie melody and harmony combined with fast-paced drums and blast beats will leave you in shock.

Featuring a cover of “Shake The Disease” originally performed by Depeche Mode, this is album encases a variety of skillful songwriting/arranging, dynamics and more.

In Becoming A Ghost is the first record to include the joint powers of Michael Keene, Justin McKinney and Ken “Sorceron” Bergeron.

It’s in this version of The Faceless where the band has crafted its tightest musicianship within their career. The band includes various levels of technicality throughout the album, presenting a well-balanced composition that is heavy and entertaining.

Tracks include: In Becoming A Ghost, Digging The Grave, Black Star, Cup of Mephistopheles, The Spiraling Void, Shake The Disease, I Am, Ghost Reprise, (Instru)mental Illness, The Terminal Breath.

Operation: Mindcrime – A New Reality

Vinyl Eck Records

The New Reality is the third and final chapter in the musical trilogy from iconic metal vocalist Geoff Tate.

Following a little over one year after the release of the second chapter, Resurrection, in 2016 and about two years after the first chapter, The Key, Operation: Mindcrime is a creative platform that continues in the spirit of the historic album of the same name, spawning concepts as grand as the music, and intertwining the intensity of the former Queensryche vocalist’s iconic past with the progressive mindset that has made him one of music’s most resolute forces and frontmen.

Joined by a cast of musicians whose talent and resumes speak volumes for the quality of musicianship that will be on display here, The New Reality is a another fine progressive rock/metal entry from Tate.

Tracks include: A Head Long Jump, Wake Me Up, It Was Always You, The Fear, Under Control, The New Reality, My Eyes, A Guitar in Church?, All for What?, The Wave, Tidal Change.

The Piano Guys – Christmas Together

Sony Masterworks

Have a Merry Christmas with The Piano Guys and their new album, Christmas Together, featuring new and classic Christmas songs to be enjoyed with the whole family.

Christmas Together features The Piano Guys’ signature arrangements of timeless holiday songs such as “Silent Night”, “The Little Drummer Boy” mashed-up with “Do You Hear What I Hear”, “O Holy Night/Ave Maria” featuring teen vocal sensation Lexi Walker plus “The Sweetest Gift”, a touching new song that is dedicated Jon Schmidt’s daughter. The first video from the album will be for “Ode to Joy to the World” which incorporates elements of the fourth movement of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony alongside Isaac Watt’s now-classic composition. Special guests on Christmas Together include The King’s Singers, Placido Domingo, David Archuleta, Peter Hollens and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

Tracks include: Angels from the Realms of Glory, O Holy Night/Ave Maria, The Manger.