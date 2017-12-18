OTCA presents Winter Solstice Concert

The Old Town Center for the Arts is pleased to announce, our Annual Winter Solstice Concert Friday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m.



This special Winter Solstice/Yule Concert will feature Celtic/Folk/World music duo Four Shillings Short sharing music, poetry and stories from the Celtic & World music traditions. They will be joined by local musician and sister Susannah Martin.

Four Shillings Short, the husband/wife duo of Aodh Og O’Tuama from Cork, Ireland and Christy Martin from California, perform Traditional and Original music from the Celtic lands, Medieval & Renaissance Europe, India and the Americas on a fantastic array of instruments (over 30) including Hammered & Mountain Dulcimer, Mandolin, Mandola, Bouzouki, Tinwhistles, Recorders, Medieval and Renaissance Woodwinds, North Indian Sitar, Charango, Bowed Psaltery, Banjo, Bodhran, Guitar, Percussion, vocals and even a Krumhorn.

Touring in the US and Ireland since 1997, Four Shillings Short are independent folk-artists who perform 150 concerts a year. They have released 12 recordings and live as full time troubadours traveling from town to town performing at music festivals, theaters and performing arts centers, folk societies, libraries, house concerts and schools.

Aodh Og O’Tuama grew up in a family of poets, musicians and writers. He received his degree in Music from University College Cork, Ireland and received a Fellowship from Stanford University in California in Medieval and Renaissance performance. He plays Tinwhistles, Medieval & Renaissance woodwinds, Recorders, Doumbek (from Morocco), bowed Psaltery, Spoons and sings both in English, Gaelic & French.

Christy Martin grew up in a family of musicians and dancers. From the age of 15, she studied North Indian Sitar for 10 years, 5 of them with a student of master Sitarist Ravi Shankar. She began playing the Hammered Dulcimer in her 20’s and has studied with Maggie Sansone, Dan Duggan, Cliff Moses, Robin Petrie, Tony Elman and Glen Morgan. In addition she plays Mandolin, Mandola, Bouzouki, Banjo, Guitar, Bodhran (Irish frame drum), Charango, bowed Psaltery and sings in English, Irish, Spanish and Sanskrit.

Susannah Martin is acclaimed for her enticing vocals in styles of jazz, pop, classic rock and Brazilian-Latin jazz. Her current bands include Susannah Martin Jazz Combos, Flor de Bee, MMK (Miller, Martin & Ki )Trio, Earth Speak, Dusky Groove and successful touring bands, The Dynamite Divas and 3MKi (aka Miller, Miller, Martin & Ki). Her fluid, sultry voice is colored with jazz and R&B, along with a spicy international flair ignited by her multi-lingual singing in Latin styles. Her keen vocal control, joy of rhythm, free emotional palette and skills at improvisation and scat-singing raise her performances to scintillating heights. “Susannah Martin is the consummate performer, as talented as she is beautiful. She brings class and polish to any stage. A true delight to behold. ” Tucson Jazz Society

What Folks Say About Four Shillings Short

”The delightfully surprising collection of songs and sounds this husband/wife act create, while stretching the limits of Celtic and Folk music by stirring in generous amounts of Indian Ragas and Medieval flavorings via some of the tastiest sitar playing this side of Ravi Shankar.” (Valpariso Times, IN)

“...bring musical diversity, captivating storytelling and humorous side notes to create an amazing show.” (Labyrinth Café/Fort Lauderdale, FL)

“Yours was truly one of the best shows I’ve been to on ‘any’ level & it’s pretty broad: Michael Jackson, Celtic Women, James Taylor, John Denver & Four Shillings Short!!! I enjoyed not only the musical talent, but the education regarding instruments, origin etc. storytelling & mix of genuine passion, love & humor. In that regard you beat out all the others.” (Louisville, KY 2012).

Come enjoy a special evening of holiday music, a pre-show vintage Christmas postcard slide show, and lovely holiday images projected during the concert, in the warm vintage elegance of Old Town Center for the Arts on Friday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (5th Street & Main) in Old Town Cottonwood. Tickets for the Winter Solstice Concert are $20 Advance, $22 at the Door, and $25 priority seating in the first 3 rows. Tickets are available online at showtix4u.com. Tickets are also available in Cottonwood at: Mount Hope Foods and Desert Dancer; and in Sedona at Local Juicery.

For more information about upcoming events, visit www.oldtowncenter.org. For further information, contact Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.