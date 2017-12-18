VERDE HERITAGE 1916: United Verde Extension Mining Company

"In the minds of many mine owners, mining engineers, and miners, the United Verde Extension is the greatest ore body in the world."

"A property that was turned down again and again by noted geologists, that 4 years ago was not even considered a promising prospect, is today producing 4,000,000 pounds of copper a month and it is estimated that this amount will be doubled when the smelter is on the ground."

"The development up to the present time places the mine in the great class. The extent of the ore body is as yet unknown, but it is evident the mine is of the first magnitude. Although the property consists of 40 claims, the ore thus far, has been taken from 1, the remaining 39 being undeveloped."

"A rich body of chalcocite ore was first encountered in 1914 in a cross-cut from the 1200 foot level from the Edith shaft on 1 of the 5 original claims. This ore in those early days of the mine had to be packed on burros and so carried from the old United Verde smelter in Jerome to the railroad. There was no other means of transportation and at one time there were as many as 130 burros on the trail with their packs of ore amounting easily to $1,000,000. Six thousand feet of tramway now connects the mine with the railroad but that has been an improvement of only the past year."

"The mine which 'has broken the belt' that has opened the district to the world was discovered by J. J. Fisher, civil and mining engineer, who located a fraction of the Little Daisy" on September 16, 1895. The patent, dated May 24, 1900, in the name of his wife, Elizabeth C. Fisher, was received by her on July 8, 1901. "Associated with Fisher was L. E. Whicher, of New York, broker and promoter, and the 2 men purchased 4 other claims adjoining the Little Daisy from George Hull. The United Verde Extension company was organized and operated and sunk the old Daisy shaft to a depth of 800 feet. Although considerable drifting and cross cutting was done no commercial ore was encountered. The company operated on and off at times being completely out of funds although still operating at the time of Mr. Fisher's death in 1911. He had at various times been assisted financially by Major A. J. Pickrell, of Prescott, and for the help he gave he received stock in return. He endeavored to interest substantial men in the proposition and in 1912 was successful in attracting the attention of J. S. Douglas, who for many years had been operating in Yavapai County as well as other districts in the state."

"That year the Douglas-Tener syndicate took over the property, purchasing a block of stock and taking an option on the additional stock, a short time later exercising their option. The company unwatered the mine and re-opened the old workings and that summer started the sinking of the Edith shaft to the 1200 foot level and carrying on drifting and cross cutting and finally encountered the ore."

"The mine, which has more individual stock holders in Arizona than any other operating property, is paying a quarterly dividend of 50 cents a share and is accumulating a large surplus for the purpose of development and building a smelter. The present small office building does not begin to meet the demands of the office force. It will be torn down shortly, the same site being used for the new building upon which construction work will begin almost at once. The plans were drawn by Lescher and Kibbey, the firm of architects responsible for Mr. Douglas' home, situated but a few hundred feet from the mine and main office."

"The building will be plastered hollow tile. The general office will be 18 x 40 feet and there will be 3 private offices 15 feet square. There will also be a change room, assay office, time keepers' office, and a 20-foot square sitting room and rest room for the employees on the ground floor. The chief feature of the second floor will be the drafting room 18 x 75 feet. A vault will lead from the draft room and will be directly over the downstairs vault."

"In addition the these immediate improvements others are said to be contemplated by Mr. Douglas. A modern and thoroughly equipped hospital is one of the things planned for the near future."

"The Mountain View claim, southeast of Jerome and east of the mine, that is generally described as the 'hog back' will be surveyed for a townsite although that is not the name applied to the coming district by L. A. Kehr, the mine manager. Mr. Kehr does not dignify the proposed plans to such an extent referring to it rather as a 'place for residence purposes for the officials and the work people.'"

"Mr. Douglas has not made any recent announcements but it is known that he has purchased the 120-acre ['Cottonwood] Ranch' [part of the Strahan family homesteads east of Main Street in "Old Town" and from the river south to Mingus] formerly owned by Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Hopkins for the water supply it affords. The property which is situated seven miles from Jerome and two and a half miles from Clarkdale, contains 3 artesian wells. It is said that the Discus Ranch, another recent purchase of Mr. Douglas, will be the smelter site." [It became the north part of the Verde/Clemenceau townsite.]

"Walter Harvey Weed in 'The Mines Handbook,' in a sketch of the United Verde Extension says in part:"

"'The company was incorporated in 1902, in Maine as a reconstruction of the United Verde Extension Gold, Silver, and Copper Mfg. Co., Ariz. It was capitalized for $3,000,000 shares $10 par. Reorganized in Delaware, capitalized $4,000,000 shares $10 par; and again reorganized in 1912, and capitalization reduced to $750,000 shares 50c par. In this reorganization approximately 360,000 shares were set aside for exchange, on a share for share basis for the old shares outstanding; about 40,000 shares were issued in liquidation of debts; 150,000 shares were issued to James S. Douglas for services; 50,000 shares were sold to Mr. Douglas for $25,000 cash; 400,000 shares were optioned to Mr. Douglas and his associates with the right to purchase all or a part of this block at par value at any time prior to June 15, 1915, and 500,000 shares were reserved for treasury purposes.'"

"'August 1916 shows the ore body on the 1400 foot level to be 250 feet wide and 300 feet long, with an average content of 10% copper. A raise being driven to connect with the 1200 foot level is up to 103 feet and shows an average of 14% copper. A 50 foot winze sunk from the 1400-foot level to be deepened to 1600 feet shows an average of 11% copper, proving the downward extension to much greater depth. The development to date makes the mine as great as its more famous namesake.'"

"'The original development was by an 800-foot vertical shaft, the Edith, on the Little Daisy claim, about 1700 feet from the main shaft of the United Verde mine, with the collar 450 feet lower. This shaft, after passing through 50 feet of iron stains, encountered copper carbonates, continuing for a depth of about 150 feet, succeeded by conglomerate, and from a depth of 425 feet to 578 feet passed through schist carrying copper sulphides and manganese. These old workings total about 5000 feet but develop only a little ore of about 2% copper, 1 ounce silver and $3.00 gold on the 800-foot level. A 130-foot winze below this level was bottomed in decomposed schist, showing considerable copper.'"

"'The development from October 10, 1914, to January 1, 1916, includes 464 feet of drifts and cross-cuts on the 800-foot level, 1374 feet on the 1200-foot level, 1800 feet on the 1400-foot level, in the company ground, besides 2197 feet Jerome Verde work in that company's tract. No payable ore in commercial amount, however, has been found above the 1000-foot level, though favorable indications exist.'"

"The ore thus far developed lies on the northerly down thrown side of a big fault, with a drop of 650 feet or thereabouts, as shown by the limestone strata on each side of it."

"'The officers of the company are: James S. Douglas, president and general manager; George E. Tener, vice president; Louis E. Whicher, vice president; Charles E. Sands, secretary-treasurer; preceding with W. J. Maloney, Paul Armitage, Harold Pierce, Archibald Douglas, and Andrew J. Pickrell, directors.'"



(Arizona Republican; Phoenix; December 15, 1916; Mining Section; page 6.)