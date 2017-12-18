Vino Di Sedona offering entertainment nightly

Vino Di Sedona is the place to be to hear live music seven nights a week.

On Wednesday Dec. 20 from 7-10 p.m., August West will be playing all your favorite classic rock tunes and some newer hits too. August covers songs by The Beatles, The Stones, Van Morrison, America, Simon and Garfunkel, Tom Petty and many more. August is best known for performing with his band, Sister and the Sun. You can find August at Vino Di Sedona every third Wednesday of every month.

Start your Christmas weekend early at Vino Di Sedona. Listen to amazing, upbeat music by guitarist/singer Tim Young on Thursday, Dec. 21 from 7-10 p.m.

Before moving to Sedona, Tim had a thirty-year music career in NYC where he performed hundreds of shows and released three CD’s. He was raised in the heyday of AM top forty radio and the Folk music boom, his inspirations are everyone from Bob Dylan, Joan Baez and Arlo Guthrie to The Beatles, Sex Pistols, Ramones, Cars and Nirvana.

Instrumentally, Tim is a stand out rhythm guitarist, both acoustic and electric. He has composed music and songs for TV and several independent films. Tim’s lyrics are inspired by personal relationships, politics, the bar scene, and the music business.

Friday Night on Dec. 22 is sure to be fun with Christy Fisher & Frenz rockin’ the house at Vino Di Sedona form 7-10 p.m., Christy will be leading a fun blend of acoustic pop, and original songs by Christy Fisher (vocals, ukulele, keyboard). For more information visit www.christyfisher.com

Saturday Wine Tasting on Dec. 23, at Vino Di Sedona, is paired perfectly with music by Paolo, 3:30-6 p.m. Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz. His audience loves to hear his new arrangements of the great romantic songs of the past. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms. His “best musical friend” is his keyboard, and his “favorite song” is the one he is singing each moment.

Yarrow is the perfect folk trio to get you in the holiday mood on Saturday, Dec. 23 from 7-10 p.m. They bring a feeling of peacefully tranquility reminiscent of an earlier and less stressful age. Yarrow was formed in 2011 when three musicians, Patty and Tom Hoisch and Patricia Fonseca, shared a desire to push the boundaries of the familiar. Recognizing how diversity in their backgrounds could allow their collaboration to become larger than the sum of its parts, they began to cross folk and rock music with classical music and poetry. The result is a continually evolving mix of electric cello, acoustic guitar, djembe, harmonized vocals and poetic lyrics in the Indie genre, offering many original songs and a few familiar favorites with unexpected twists.

Songwriter and musician Patty Hoisch learned how to read and play music in early childhood and has been writing original music ever since she discovered how to break the rules. Her versatile voice, guitar playing and touching lyrics flow throughout Yarrow’s works.

Music has always been essential to Patricia Fonseca. She has a long history of singing and a rich imagination. Patricia brings her clear voice, instinctive harmonies, and percussion to the trio. Her literary background and poetic heart manifest in profoundly illustrative lyrics.

It’s Sunday-Funday and sure to be a fun Christmas Eve at Vino Di Sedona with Jim French and Friends Open Jam. Jim always invites top quality musicians; you will be amazed to learn they do not regularly perform together. Other musicians are welcome to attend and join in, or even play a few songs solo, audience members are welcome and encouraged to come enjoy the music too. Jim’s Open Jam is Sunday, Dec. 24 from 5-8 p.m.

Sedona’s best Open Mic night, hosted by Dan Rice is every Tuesday, from 6-10 p.m., at Vino Di Sedona. Each musician is allotted an amount of time, or number of songs, and every week brings a variety of new talent along with regulars like KB Bren, Randy J, Rick Busbea, David Harvey, Lisa Hart, and Dave Rice who frequently play at Open Mic.

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer, is a Wine and Beer Bar, and Wine Shop, with nightly entertainment and is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com or call 928-554-4682.