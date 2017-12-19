Obituary: Patricia Joanne Kiehl 1932-2017

On December 13, 2017 amid gently falling Montana snow, a ray of sunshine peeked through her window to welcome Patty Kiehl into Heaven.



Although Patty, felt she needed to live close to family and had moved from Camp Verde, she always counted it home and the folks at the 1st Southern Baptist Church as dearest friends.

Born August 1, 1932 in Kecksburg, Pennsylvania, Patty traveled a lot with her husband’s Air Force duties, and no matter where she lived, Patty could always make things look their best.

She made it a point to make things better. Throughout her life, Patty shared her gifts and talents in roles of church secretary, pianist and organist, soloist and choir director, Girls in Action leader, Women’s Missionary Union as State President and as an International Delegate, Sunday School teacher, and Ladies ministry speaker.

She also served her communities in the Hospital Auxiliary and as a Girl Scout leader. She was a retired Executive Assistant to the Administrator of Phoenix Baptist Hospital.

Patty is preceded in death by her beloved husband “Billy” William Kiehl, daughter Jennifer Kiehl, and both her parents who were also residents of Camp Verde, John E and Beulah Heffelfinger. She is survived by daughters JanDee Haag (Mark) of Columbia Falls, Montana and Pama L Tucker of Phoenix, Arizona; brother John L Heffelfinger (Ione) of Phoenix, sister-in-law, Jeannine Ray of Ruffs Dale, Pennsylvania, sister Mardeanne Heffelfinger of New Jersey, 4 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

