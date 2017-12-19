Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: Dec. 19, 2017

With harbors, and while no harbors are present in this aerial shot of the northern part of Lake Pleasant on a rather windy day, there are lee sides of islands and promontories to provide shelter. And it appears a very large and ancient creature is throwing a large object, or is a creature attacking him … lots of possibilities.

Long day and I just got an email from family enforcer #1 that I need to shut it down for the night … so I will … it was a very good day and tomorrow will be a beautiful one too.

Have a terrific day and share the beauty you find in life with those you meet and greet today … a smile will do the job.

Cheers

Ted

Sleep sweetly now that the gates of the crimson night are closed,

and leave tomorrow’s struggle for tomorrow;

The earth is peaceful, only the stars and still moon are abroad, and they wage no war.

Max Ehrmann