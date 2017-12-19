Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: Dec. 19, 2017

With harbors, and while no harbors are present in this aerial shot of the northern part of Lake Pleasant on a rather windy day, there are lee sides of islands and promontories to provide shelter. And it appears a very large and ancient creature is throwing a large object, or is a creature attacking him … lots of possibilities.
Long day and I just got an email from family enforcer #1 that I need to shut it down for the night … so I will … it was a very good day and tomorrow will be a beautiful one too.
Have a terrific day and share the beauty you find in life with those you meet and greet today … a smile will do the job.
Cheers
Ted
Sleep sweetly now that the gates of the crimson night are closed,
and leave tomorrow’s struggle for tomorrow;
The earth is peaceful, only the stars and still moon are abroad, and they wage no war.
Max Ehrmann
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.