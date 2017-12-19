Verde Village Property Owners Assn. announces bylaw revisions

The Verde Village Property Owners Assocation has released its long-awaited amended bylaws for membership review.

The redlined bylaws can be found on the Association’s website at www.vvpoa.net.

While too lengthy to print here, the association has provided a few of the many changes to be found:

• Spelling errors and grammar have been corrected

• Term usage has been standardized

• Changes made in 2006, 2008, 2009, and 2016 amendments have been incorporated

• Number of committees is reduced

• Oversight of committees is delegated to vice president

• Timing of annual meeting is moved forward, along with related activities

• Article Eight – Related Organizations has been removed

• Appendix A added

• A statement has been regarding public use

• Duties and responsibilities of the Board of Directors have been clarified and, in some instances, capped

• Expanded opportunities for Associate Members

• New oversight of ALL committees by the Vice President

• The number of Standing Committees has been halved

• Potential increase in number of candidates offered for President and/or Unit Director positions at Annual Elections

• A new paragraph added that allows any Voting Members to request amendments to these bylaws at any General Meeting

• A new requirement that any amendment to the bylaws be recorded with Yavapai County

Verde Village residents who desire to commend and offer feedback on these bylaws revisions can do so by emailing VVPOAYAVCTY@OUTLOOK.COM