What's Happening: Dec. 20, 2017

Four Eight Wineworks, Clarkdale Foundation set date for 2018 Verde Valley Wine Festival

Four Eight Wineworks and the Clarkdale Foundation have formally announced the date for the 2018 Verde Valley Wine Festival: May 12, 2018 at the Town Park in Downtown Clarkdale. Unlike past years, the Festival will be one day instead of the full weekend. There will be a VIP dinner with a silent auction on Friday, May 11. This year’s nonprofits who will receive a portion of the proceeds from the Festival will be the Clarkdale Foundation and the Arizona Vignerons Alliance. Festival Director David Baird of Four Eight Wineworks and The Oddity Wine Collective has also opened the application process for fine food, beer and spirit vendors. The applications for wine vendors have already closed. The Festival has also issued a call for business and media sponsors as well as community volunteers to help run the event. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor, sponsor or volunteer can contact him directly at david@vvwf.com.

New Year’s dinner-dance at Sedona Elks Lodge

Join the Sedona Elks Lodge for a dinner/dance to bring in the New Year. Everyone is welcome. Lounge opens at 3:30 pm, 6 pm Cocktail Hour, 7 pm Dinner Featuring Prime Rib or salmon w/ baked potato, salad & dessert. At 8:30 we’ll have music & dancing featuring The Happy Days Band. There will be door prizes, raffles and party favors. Champagne toast at midnight. Tickets must be purchased in advance for $30 per person. Contact Kim at 928 282-7571 or Ray Stueve at 928 821-3300 to purchase tickets. Dry RV parking is available for only $15 for the night for all attendees.

Library Advisory Board meeting

The Library Advisory Board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, December 20 at 5 p.m. in the Cottonwood Public Library Meeting Room B. This meeting is free and open to the public. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

The Era of the Big Bands: Christmas Memories Dec. 21

The Big Band era, 1930s and 1940s, came during turmoil in the United States with Prohibition, the Depression and World War II. People were anxious to temporarily forget their troubles and the insurgence of the Big Bands gave them that outlet. For many, dancing and romancing to the bands were some of the happiest moments of their youth, and this music brings back those memories, both to those who lived through the era and now their children who grew up listening to their parents’ music.

The Cottonwood Public Library is proud to present Erik Larson from Arizona Humanities as he brings original recordings of the bests of the bands and vocalists performing Big Band Christmas music from this era. He encourages his audiences to ask questions, identify the performers and share stories in an interactive environment. The presentation is free and open to the public and seating is limited.

Erik Larson earned a B. A. degree from San Diego State University in 1962 and served with Boys Clubs of America (now Boys & Girls Clubs) for thirty years as the director of five different Clubs throughout the Midwest and California. While in Aberdeen, South Dakota and Des Moines, Iowa he received a national award for creating outreach programs designed to help youth from single parent or otherwise disadvantaged families. Eventually he was asked to join the National Staff as a management consultant to individual Club staffs and boards of directors. For nearly two decades, he has been a volunteer docent at Riordan Mansion State Historic Park in Flagstaff.

This special holiday presentation takes place on Thursday, Dec. 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. in Library Meeting Room B. The library is located 100 S 6th St. This program is made possible by Arizona Humanities.

Grasshopper Basketball registration open until Dec. 21

Camp Verde Parks and Recreation reminds everyone that registration is open for our popular youth Grasshopper Basketball Program. This program for boys and girls in 5th thru 8th grade is a fun way to learn basketball and teamwork. Co-ed teams of boys and girls, led by volunteer coaches, are grouped by grade level and practice one night per week and compete on Saturday mornings. Smaller sized basketballs are used to make the game more enjoyable and successful for the younger grades.

Volunteer coaches are always needed for these teams. Finding enough coaches for the kids who want to play is always a challenge and community involvement is absolutely required. Coaching experience is not required, only the desire to help your kids and others have a good time. Parents interested in coaching should sign their kids up early and check the coaching box on the form.

Registration is only $40 per child and $35 for each additional child from the same family and includes a uniform shirt. Partial scholarships may be available to help those in need courtesy of funding provided by the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde. Sign-up forms are available through the schools or can be picked up at Parks & Recreation. Return all registration forms to Parks & Recreation by Dec. 21. Games are scheduled to start Saturday, Jan. 20 and the Tournament will finish in early March. For more information or to register come to Parks & Recreation at 395 S. Main St. or call 928-554-0829 or email us at parks@campverde.az.gov.

Call to Artists for Smithsonian Exhibit Art Contest, submissions due Dec. 22

Local artists and photographers are invited to be a part of the Smithsonian traveling exhibition coming to Camp Verde Community Library. But that’s not all, one illustration will be chosen to be included in a takeaway coloring book that will be given to visitors to all 12 sites where the exhibit is displayed in Arizona.

Camp Verde Community Library in cooperation with Arizona Humanities, the Walton Sustainability Solutions Initiatives and School of Historical, Philosophical and Religious Studies at Arizona State University, and Friends of Verde River Greenway will host Water|Ways, a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street (MoMS) program in 2019. The exhibition and companion programming will feature community water stories and examine water as an environmental necessity and an important cultural element.

Submitted by Friends of Verde River Greenway to represent the Verde Valley and surrounding communities, the Library was chosen from a group of competitive applications by Arizona Humanities and ASU to host Water|Ways as part of the Museum on Main Street program — a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations. The exhibition will tour 12 communities in Arizona from June 2018 through April 2020.

Camp Verde Community Library is sponsoring a contest for community artists and photographers to submit designs for the Verde Valley’s page in the coloring book. The Verde Valley Water|Ways Art Contest is open to people of all ages who are residents, community members, or simply appreciate the Verde River. The purpose of the contest is to select one image that represents the Verde Valley in a coloring book to be handed out to visitors at all 12 venues during the course of the exhibit’s journey across Arizona. The coloring book takeaway is being designed by Arizona Humanities who will convert all winning images to a coloring book format. Credit will be given the artist on the page.

For entry forms and complete details of the Water|Ways art contest visit www.cvlibrary.org/vvwaterways or contact Kathy Hellman at 928-554-8381. To learn about Water|Ways in Arizona, please visit http://www.azhumanities.org/water-ways/ or call Arizona Humanities at 602-257-0335.

MMA VVD annual Frosty and Chilly run held Jan. 1

Modified Motorcycle Association Verde Valley District - MMA VVD Annual Frosty and Chilly Run will be held Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 with proceeds benefitting the Cottonwood Firefights Association. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at American Legion Post 25 with KSU at 10:45 a.m. for a chilly ride thru the Verde Valley. End party will start at 1 p.m. at American Legion Post 25 with food, music, raffles and a fun time. Please join us as we raise money to help the CW Firefighters Association.

Local art exhibit at Beaver Creek library Jan. 6

Through Saturday, Jan. 6, the Beaver Creek Public/School Library will host a Holiday Arts Peace Show, a display of local artwork from the Rimrock community.

From homemade crafts to photography to art, come see – or purchase – the work of local artists Devon Artrip, Dena Crill, Mark Foltz, Tammie Gardner Williams, Jo Hufford, Eric Kaiser and Sunshower Rose.

Artrip, Crill, Williams, Hufford and Rose are also members of the Verde Valley Photographic Society.

The Beaver Creek Public/School Library is located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.

Library hours are 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call 928-567-4034 for more information.

Alpha course begins Jan. 9

Are you searching for meaning in life? You are cordially invited to join us as we explore life and faith. Over 69 million persons worldwide have experienced Alpha. There’s something in Alpha for everyone: The faithful, the questioning, those on the fringe of faith and even the person who is outside the faith but wants to learn more.



The Alpha course is interdenominational, relaxed, friendly, & fun. Sharing a meal at the beginning of each session provides an opportunity to get to know each other. Then we watch a DVD presentation on topics such as “Is there more to life than this?” or “Who is Jesus.” After each talk we divide into small groups for discussion. The philosophy of Alpha is listen, learn, discuss, discover. And ask anything. No question is too simple or too hostile. It is a respectful environment where your questions are valued and your opinions respected.



The course consists of 10 weekly sessions in the parish hall. There is no charge for the Alpha course and babysitting is provided free on-site. The first 2018 Alpha course will be hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church located on SR89A and Bill Gray Rd. beginning Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. with a free catered dinner and the Introductory Session. For information and registration contact John at 254-8137, the parish office at 634-2933 or email Carol at caroldej@gmail.com

Jan. 13 Workshop about Sexual Harassment and Assault: What You Need to Know to Stay Safe

The Verde Valley Sanctuary will be hosting a free workshop to discuss the issue of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Participants will receive practical advice on how to stay safe and handle a variety of scenarios where harassment and assault commonly occurs. The free two-hour workshop will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 1-3 p.m. at the Sedona Public Library.

“The Me-Too Movement has brought the prevalence of sexual harassment and assault into the daily conversations of our nation and our community. Sixty-five percent of reported unwanted sexual encounters are perpetrated by someone the victim knows such as a current or former intimate partner, a family member, a person of authority or an acquaintance*,” states Jennifer Perry, Development Director for the Verde Valley Sanctuary. “It isn’t just happening on the news, it is happening here in Sedona and Verde Valley. The Verde Valley Sanctuary is dedicated to stopping family violence, exploitation and sexual assault in our community. We want to empower our residents with the knowledge and tools to handle these uncomfortable and often complex situations, so that they can stop before anyone gets hurt.”

The free workshop is open to men, women and teenagers. Participants will learn the following:



How to protect oneself from physical and psychological harassment. Practical tips for dealing with situations at school, work, and personal relationships.

The reality about the prevalence of sexual assault here in the Verde Valley.

What you need to know about the law, proper documentation, and when to get the police involved

Basic Self Defense



Presenters Include:

Lisa Davis, MAMFT, Outreach Director, Verde Valley Sanctuary

Johannah Rutschow, Victim Advocate, Cottonwood Police Department

Laura J. Hamblin, JD, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Employment Law & Human Resources Consulting

Master Steve Wills, Traveling Master

To Register: e-mail development@verdevalleysanctuary.org and type “Workshop” in the subject line.

The Verde Valley Sanctuary is a non-profit 501c3 organization that is dedicated to stopping family violence, exploitation and sexual assault in our community.

Free Community Services include:

Emergency shelter

24-hour crisis hotline

Transitional housing

Community and youth outreach

Legal advocacy

To learn more about the workshop or how you can support the important work of the Verde Valley Sanctuary please contact, Jennifer Perry at development@verdevalleysanctuary.org or call 928-301-0166.

*Source: The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, 2012

Join Camp Verde Parks and Recreation for trips to Phoenix area

Join Camp Verde Parks and Recreation for fun-filled trips on a 14 passenger shuttle bus. Trips leave from the Community Center Gym at 9 a.m. and return at 4 p.m. unless otherwise specified. Participants must be at least 16 years old or have an accompanying adult. Explore the secrets of Arizona and relax with plenty of opportunity for you to spend the day the way you want. Must pre-register for all trips

Saturday, Jan. 13: Barrett-Jackson Car Auction & Show in Scottsdale

Visit the World’s Greatest Collector Car Auction with luxury, antique, collectable and classic cars. Check out all the cars on display, watch items being auctioned, and enjoy seeing all of the auto related memorabilia. You can also catch a motorcycle drifting exhibition. Lunch is available from one of many vendors on site. Senior, Military & Student $26, Adult $31, Child (6-12) $26

Friday, Jan. 26: AZ Museum of Natural History & Mesa

Come tour the premier natural history museum in Arizona and learn about the natural and cultural history of the Southwest. Be amazed by Dinosaur Hall, explore ancient Seas, learn about Paleo-Indians and later Hohokam Native Americans. Explore the history of the Spanish Southwest and Territorial Arizona. Enjoy lunch at your choice of local restaurants, visit the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum and local shops. Adult $22, Senior (65 +)$20, Student (13+) $18, Child(0-12) $15.

Friday, Feb. 9 Butterfly Wonderland & OdySea Aquarium (Mix & Match) in Scottsdale.

Trip leaves early at 8 a.m. and returns at 4 p.m. Your choice of one or both attractions. At Butterfly Wonderland, walk through America’s largest butterfly atrium surrounded by thousands of beautifully colored butterflies! Learn about the fascinating life of butterflies in the 3D movie “Flight of the Butterflies.”

Register at Camp Verde Parks and Recreation at 395 S. Main St. Or call (928)554-0829.