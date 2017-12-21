Birth Announcement: Korbin Jack Anderson

Korbin Jack Anderson was born July 12, 2017 at 6:25 a.m. at the Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood to parents Kaylin LeBaron and Brandon Anderson, big brother Keaten Ryder Anderson, and many family members throughout the Verde Valley and Prescott areas.

Korbin was born at 5 pounds 11 ounces and 17 3/4 inches long.