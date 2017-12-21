Nearly 2,000 Arizona teaching jobs remain vacant so far this school year

PHOENIX -- A new report shows that nearly 2,000 teaching positions in Arizona remain vacant four months into the school year.

And 866 have quit since August or just never showed up.

The survey of 172 districts and charter schools also found that more than 3,400 teaching positions that schools had hoped to fill this year are being staffed by individuals not meeting standard teaching requirements. That includes not just individuals who are awaiting certification but also student teachers, those with emergency certification and those who are teaching interns while pursuing alternate methods of certification.

Tuesday’s report comes three months after a similar survey by the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association about the teacher shortage in Arizona found 1,300 positions not filled.

“Unfortunately, the state has not made gains,’’ said Justin Wing, the association’s past president who did the report. “As the data suggests, we continue to worsen.’’

The numbers did not surprise state schools chief Diane Douglas. She said the problem is a combination of low salaries -- Arizona is 50th in the nation for paying elementary school teachers and 48th for those in high school classrooms -- and bureaucratic hassles ranging from paperwork to overly restrictive rules on how teachers are supposed to give lessons.

Douglas has proposed hiking the state sales tax to deal with the former and said changes in teaching standards should help address the latter. But she said the heavy reliance by schools to fill the vacancies with those who do not meet standard requirements is bad for children.

The survey says Arizona schools started the year with nearly 8,600 openings.

What that means is that four months into the year they still could not find qualified applicants for more than one out of every four positions.

So what did schools do?

Wing said 716 of those classrooms are now being run by long-term substitutes.

Another 560 of those vacancies are being covered by having teachers working extra periods. And 210 of the vacancies are being dealt with by packing more students into a classroom than the school’s class-size limit.

Of those positions schools were able to fill, 40 percent are being staffed by those who, by various special rules, are allowed in the classroom even though they are not certified. The largest share of these -- more than 1,280 -- are those for whom certification is pending.

But 963 of these positions were filled by people with “emergency teaching certificates,’’ people who lack any actual training in how to teach but have some professional background in the subject, like math or physics.

That, however, is not a long-term solution: These certificates are valid for one year, and available only three times to any individual.

Schools did take advantage of a new state law which does provide an “alternate pathway’’ to getting a teaching certificate, something other than graduating with a teaching degree.

It allows those who have at least a bachelor’s degree to initially become interns while pursuing a year-long alternative certification program. There are 787 individuals who are in classrooms in this category.

Douglas said part of being a good teacher is not just being an expert in one’s content area but being “passionate’’ about it, “which in my opinion you don’t get taking 24 credits in a subject.’’ She said it’s important to meld both content and an education curriculum.

“You have to have credits in pedagogy, too, how do I teach this, how do I relate to children,’’ Douglas said. “And maybe some ethics courses might be a good thing.’’

Nor was Douglas enthusiastic about the alternative pathway program where people get to intern in a classroom while they’re going to school for their teaching courses.

“What happens to the kids that have been in their class for those maybe one or two or three years when they’ve maybe not been as successful as they could have been if they had both pieces of the puzzle?’’ she asked.

Heidi Vega, spokeswoman for the Arizona School Boards Association, said her organization which represents the local board members who have to fill all these positions is not specifically opposed to alternate paths to teaching.

“But a teaching certificate is not just a regulatory requirement,’’ she said. “It should carry with it a guarantee of a certain level of knowledge and preparation to teach.’’

The report also found another way schools have put teachers in the classroom: 234 of them came from other countries through professional visas allow them to work here.

The new report also found that 866 teachers who had been hired are no longer there.

That includes 83 who did not report to work at the beginning of the school year and another 156 who simply abandoned their jobs. And Wing said districts reported another 627 resigned, but under conditions that the school agreed to release them from their contracts.

Douglas has proposed taking the current 0.6-cent sales tax for education and boosting that to a full penny. She figures that would raise about $400 million, with $300 million of that earmarked for teacher pay, enough she figures to translate into about a 10 percent pay hike.

A more ambitious plan by a group of retired business executives would add a full penny to the current levy, with $340 million for teacher pay but other cash going to like school construction and repair.

The Legislature did approve a 1.06 percent pay hike for teachers this year with the promise of an identical boost the coming school year.

Daniel Scarpinato, press aide to Gov. Doug Ducey, said it’s not just Arizona that faces a teacher shortage.

“There are some positive steps that have been made,’’ he said, including additional dollars and a program that pays off the debt of some teaching students accepted into a special program.

“The governor is committed to continuing to get more dollars and support to teachers every year he is in office,’’ Scarpinato said, though Ducey is dead-set against any tax hike to raise the funds.

Douglas took issue with arguments by some business interests that the statistics showing Arizona teacher pay at or near the bottom nationally is misleading because it fails to consider cost of living.

“Our cost of living does not support that low of a salary schedule,’’ she said. Douglas said while Arizona is “relatively less expensive’’ than New Jersey, where she came from, it still is in “the middle of the pack’’ in cost of living compared to other states.

“Our teachers don’t belong to be down on the bottom,’’ she said.

On Twitter: @azcapmedia