Obituary: Loreen Lou Longfellow 1941-2017

Loreen (Renee) Lou Longfellow passed away into the arms of Jesus on December 14, 2017.

She was born on January 17, 1941 in Aberdeen, Washington.

She married Carl (Doug) Longfellow on December 15, 1962, 55 years ago. They lived in Washington before moving to Montana and then on to Arizona.

In 1985 they moved to Cottonwood, where Renee was hired as the Park Manager of Lampliter Village in Clarkdale. She worked there until she retired in 2015.

He is preceded in death by her mom, Elizabeth and step-father, John Cushing. She has two sisters, Donna and Carlene (Ron) and three brothers, Robert (Donna), William (Susan) and Donald (Karen). She has two children, Susan (Glenn), Greg (Katie) and step-daughter Pam (Mike). She had 8 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned for January 13, 2018 at 11am at Verde Valley Christian Church located at 406 S. 6th Street, Cottonwood, Arizona.

