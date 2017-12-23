El Valle Artists Association name Lisa Pracchia Artist of the Month

Lisa Pracchia is basically a newcomer to the Verde Valley, but has been an artist all her life.



As a child, she learned to use art materials supplied by her artist mother. Her mother may have had the goal of keeping her young daughter occupied, but she also gave Lisa the gift of art.



Oil, watercolor, and acrylic are all acceptable mediums and Lisa’s style is in tune with the medium in use. Inspiration comes from many sources, such as her surroundings, changes in light, and changes in seasons.



It is not surprising that she is finding great interest in Plein Air painting. While many artists spend much time in their comfort zones, Lisa is more comfortable learning something new. Lisa believes the process of creation should be fun and enjoyed.



She looks forward to being a part of the Verde Valley art community. Local artists Betty Carr, Claudia Hartley and Jan Sitts have been great sources of inspiration and mentoring.

You can view her winning painting at the Cottonwood Library. It will be easy to spot – colorful and beautiful.

Please visit the EL Valle Artists Association website, elvalleartists.org, for more information on membership, future art shows, workshops, meetings and demonstrations. For more information, call 928-634-0076.