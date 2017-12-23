Students sing songs of the season

Students at the Clarkdale Jerome School perform classic Christmas songs Wednesday evening. Students of all grades participated in both singing and reciting historical facts about the music.
Students at the Clarkdale Jerome School perform classic Christmas songs Wednesday evening. Students of all grades participated in both singing and reciting historical facts about the music.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.