Two seats open on Planning & Zoning board

COTTONWOOD – There are two open seats on the Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission.

Commission members are responsible for the review of land use proposals (conditional use permits, zoning, subdivisions, code amendments and other special planning projects), as well as issues pertaining to architectural style, building design/materials, colors, landscaping, signs, etc.



If you are interested in serving your community, consider volunteering.



Commission/board member applications are available at the Human Resources Office located 816 N. Main St., Cottonwood City Hall located 827 N. Main St., or online at www.cottonwoodaz.gov.



For more information and details, visit the website or call 928-340-2732.

Completed applications are due Jan. 19.