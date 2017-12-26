What's Happening: Dec. 27, 2017

Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot Park annual pass to increase Jan. 1

Starting on January 1st, 2018, Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments will increase the fee for the park-specific annual pass from $30 to $40. The park-specific pass is designed to provide people that frequently visit our monuments with an option that is less expensive than paying multiple entrance fees (currently $10 per person). The park-specific pass is effective for 1 year for the pass holder and up to three additional persons, 16 years and older. The park-specific pass covers entry to both Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments.

As part of the fee increase process, Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot sought public comment by launching a civic engagement campaign in September 2017. During the campaign, the monuments received zero comments.

This small increase ensures that our monuments are compliant with national charging standards. Fee dollars collected at the monuments go directly to improving facilities used by visitors. Come out and see your fee dollars at work.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 W Tuzigoot Rd., Clarkdale, AZ 86324. Montezuma Castle is located at 2800 Montezuma Castle Rd, Camp Verde, AZ 86322. Montezuma Well is located at 5525 W Beaver Creek Rd., Rimrock, AZ 86335. For more information, please call 928-567-3322 x 0, or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi or www.nps.gov/moca. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @TuzigootNPS and @MontezumaNPS.

The Art of Marriage Event

Jett Life Ministries founders, Jeff and Deanna Branaman are hosting The Art of Marriage event Friday, January 19 from 6-9pm and Saturday January 20 from 9am – 4pm. Join us at 49 Bell Rock Plaza in the Village of Oak Creek for this six session video event.

For more than three decades, FamilyLife has been helping couples understand God’s plan for relationships. In this setting we will weave together expert teaching, engaging stories, man-on-the-street interviews, humorous vignettes and much more to portray both the challenges and the beauty of God’s design. We will explore God’s purpose and plan, overcoming isolation, fulfilling our responsibilities, communication and conflict, experiencing real intimacy and leaving a lasting legacy.

Scholarships are available to couples who may need financial assistance to attend.

For more information or to register, call Phyllis at 928-300-1874 or send us an email at : thehousechurchvoc@gmail.com

Sedona Women’s March planned Jan. 20

Organizers of last year’s Sedona Women’s March have announced an anniversary March for January 20, 2018, starting at 10AM. Marchers will gather at Creative Gateways, 45 Birch Blvd. off SR89A (across from Whole Foods) in West Sedona and march to Vino di Sedona, 2575 SR89A, to rally there, on the back patio.

Following last year’s presidential election, 1500 people took part in Sedona’s Women’s March. Collectively, marches, rallies and events that took place around the country represented the largest protest in US history. Since then, there has been a surge of activism that has resulted in new organizations being formed and in a record number of women and progressive candidates running for political office at every level - and winning. In Virginia, women unseated a total of 11 Republican male incumbents in the House of Delegates. In Alabama, Doug Jones defeated Trump-backed Republican candidate Roy Moore.

Political and social activism has grown, notably the “Me Too” movement that has empowered women to speak out about sexual misconduct. As women increasingly recognize the power of their vote, attention is turning to the 2018 congressional mid-term elections, as well as to local and state elections. Every state office will be up for election in Arizona in 2018.

The march and rally will feature speakers from local organizations addressing a variety of issues and encouraging voter turnout. Voter registration information will be available. Box lunches can be pre-ordered by calling the restaurant. The march is open to everyone and signs will be available, although marchers are encouraged to bring their own, on issues that are important to them.

Tuzigoot plans health and wellness fair

Saturday, January 6th will be the 2nd annual Tuzigoot Health and Wellness Fair! The fair will be from 10:00am to 2:00pm and will feature local healthcare professionals, wellness organizations, and natural remedy vendors from across the Verde Valley. If you come by and visit all of the tables, you will have the opportunity to enter our raffle to win a bunch of cool prizes from our Western National Parks Association Park Store!

Start your new year in the right direction by discovering the benefits of an active, healthy lifestyle. The Tuzigoot Health & Wellness Fair is in coordination with the National Park Service’s “Health Parks Healthy People” initiative. For more information about similar programs, visit https://www.nps.gov/public_health/hp/hphp.htm .

Over 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 417 national parks and monuments and create close-to-home recreational and cultural opportunities. Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 W. Tuzigoot Road, Clarkdale, AZ. For further information, call 928-634-5564, visit www.nps.gov/tuzi or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Grasshopper Basketball needs coaches

Registration has been extended until January 5 for Grasshopper Basketball but coaches are in desperate need. This popular program for 5th – 8th grade boys and girls needs volunteer coaches to function. Camp Verde Parks and Recreation hires game officials and scorekeepers but each team needs one or more volunteer coaches for the real heart of the program.

As a recreational league, teams practice one evening a week and games are on Saturday mornings, all at the Community Gym on Hollamon Street. Coaches don’t have to be basketball experts, just willing to commit their time to help the youth of Camp Verde have fun and learn some basketball. Camp Verde takes care of the fees associated with the background check so if you are interested please contact Parks & Recreation.

This session is for boys and girls in 5th thru 8th grade and is a fun way to learn basketball and teamwork. Co-ed teams of boys and girls are led by those volunteer coaches and grouped by grade level. Smaller sized basketballs are used to make the game more enjoyable and successful for the younger grades.

Registration is only $40 per child and $35 for each additional child from the same family and includes a uniform shirt. Partial scholarships may be available to help those in need courtesy of funding provided by the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde. Sign-up forms are available through the schools or can be picked up at Parks & Recreation. Return all registration forms to Parks & Recreation by January 5. Games are scheduled to start Saturday, January 20 and the Tournament will finish in early March. For more information, to register or volunteer to coach come to Parks & Recreation at 395 S. Main St., call (928)554-0829 or email us at parks@campverde.az.gov.

MMA VVD annual Frosty and Chilly run held Jan. 1

Modified Motorcycle Association Verde Valley District - MMA VVD Annual Frosty and Chilly Run will be held Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 with proceeds benefitting the Cottonwood Firefights Association. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at American Legion Post 25 with KSU at 10:45 a.m. for a chilly ride thru the Verde Valley. End party will start at 1 p.m. at American Legion Post 25 with food, music, raffles and a fun time. Please join us as we raise money to help the CW Firefighters Association.

Local art exhibit at Beaver Creek library

Through Saturday, Jan. 6, the Beaver Creek Public/School Library will host a Holiday Arts Peace Show, a display of local artwork from the Rimrock community.

From homemade crafts to photography to art, come see – or purchase – the work of local artists Devon Artrip, Dena Crill, Mark Foltz, Tammie Gardner Williams, Jo Hufford, Eric Kaiser and Sunshower Rose.

Artrip, Crill, Williams, Hufford and Rose are also members of the Verde Valley Photographic Society.

The Beaver Creek Public/School Library is located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.

Library hours are 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call 928-567-4034 for more information.

Alpha course begins Jan. 9

Are you searching for meaning in life? You are cordially invited to join us as we explore life and faith. Over 69 million persons worldwide have experienced Alpha. There’s something in Alpha for everyone: The faithful, the questioning, those on the fringe of faith and even the person who is outside the faith but wants to learn more.



The Alpha course is interdenominational, relaxed, friendly, & fun. Sharing a meal at the beginning of each session provides an opportunity to get to know each other. Then we watch a DVD presentation on topics such as “Is there more to life than this?” or “Who is Jesus.” After each talk we divide into small groups for discussion. The philosophy of Alpha is listen, learn, discuss, discover. And ask anything. No question is too simple or too hostile. It is a respectful environment where your questions are valued and your opinions respected.



The course consists of 10 weekly sessions in the parish hall. There is no charge for the Alpha course and babysitting is provided free on-site. The first 2018 Alpha course will be hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church located on SR89A and Bill Gray Rd. beginning Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. with a free catered dinner and the Introductory Session. For information and registration contact John at 254-8137, the parish office at 634-2933 or email Carol at caroldej@gmail.com

Jan. 13 Workshop about Sexual Harassment

The Verde Valley Sanctuary will be hosting a free workshop to discuss the issue of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Participants will receive practical advice on how to stay safe and handle a variety of scenarios where harassment and assault commonly occurs. The free two-hour workshop will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 1-3 p.m. at the Sedona Public Library.

“The Me-Too Movement has brought the prevalence of sexual harassment and assault into the daily conversations of our nation and our community. Sixty-five percent of reported unwanted sexual encounters are perpetrated by someone the victim knows such as a current or former intimate partner, a family member, a person of authority or an acquaintance*,” states Jennifer Perry, Development Director for the Verde Valley Sanctuary. “It isn’t just happening on the news, it is happening here in Sedona and Verde Valley. The Verde Valley Sanctuary is dedicated to stopping family violence, exploitation and sexual assault in our community. We want to empower our residents with the knowledge and tools to handle these uncomfortable and often complex situations, so that they can stop before anyone gets hurt.”

The free workshop is open to men, women and teenagers. Participants will learn the following:



How to protect oneself from physical and psychological harassment. Practical tips for dealing with situations at school, work, and personal relationships.

The reality about the prevalence of sexual assault here in the Verde Valley.

What you need to know about the law, proper documentation, and when to get the police involved

Basic Self Defense



Presenters Include:

Lisa Davis, MAMFT, Outreach Director, Verde Valley Sanctuary

Johannah Rutschow, Victim Advocate, Cottonwood Police Department

Laura J. Hamblin, JD, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Employment Law & Human Resources Consulting

Master Steve Wills, Traveling Master

To Register: e-mail development@verdevalleysanctuary.org and type “Workshop” in the subject line.

The Verde Valley Sanctuary is a non-profit 501c3 organization that is dedicated to stopping family violence, exploitation and sexual assault in our community.

Free Community Services include:

Emergency shelter

24-hour crisis hotline

Transitional housing

Community and youth outreach

Legal advocacy

The Verde Valley Sanctuary is the only shelter and domestic violence service agency in the Verde Valley, all programs and services are provided completely free of charge. The Emergency Shelter has approximately 28 beds. Each month 25 people receive free legal advocacy services and assistance with transitional housing. In addition to the shelter, 24-hour hotline and counseling services, the Sanctuary has a robust education and prevention program with dedicated employees working in the schools through the Youth Empowerment Program.

Funding for the Verde Valley Sanctuary Services comes from public and private grants, revenue from the Twice Nice store on 89A in Sedona, the Twice Nice Thriftique in Cottonwood and the generosity of private donors and businesses.



To learn more about the workshop or how you can support the important work of the Verde Valley Sanctuary please contact, Jennifer Perry at development@verdevalleysanctuary.org or call 928-301-0166.

*Source: The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, 2012

Join Camp Verde Parks and Recreation for trips to Phoenix area

Join Camp Verde Parks and Recreation for fun-filled trips on a 14 passenger shuttle bus. Trips leave from the Community Center Gym at 9 a.m. and return at 4 p.m. unless otherwise specified. Participants must be at least 16 years old or have an accompanying adult. Explore the secrets of Arizona and relax with plenty of opportunity for you to spend the day the way you want. Must pre-register for all trips

Saturday, Jan. 13: Barrett-Jackson Car Auction & Show in Scottsdale

Visit the World’s Greatest Collector Car Auction with luxury, antique, collectable and classic cars. Check out all the cars on display, watch items being auctioned, and enjoy seeing all of the auto related memorabilia. You can also catch a motorcycle drifting exhibition. Lunch is available from one of many vendors on site. Senior, Military & Student $26, Adult $31, Child (6-12) $26









Friday, Jan. 26: AZ Museum of Natural History & Mesa

Come tour the premier natural history museum in Arizona and learn about the natural and cultural history of the Southwest. Be amazed by Dinosaur Hall, explore ancient Seas, learn about Paleo-Indians and later Hohokam Native Americans. Explore the history of the Spanish Southwest and Territorial Arizona. Enjoy lunch at your choice of local restaurants, visit the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum and local shops. Adult $22, Senior (65 +)$20, Student (13+) $18, Child(0-12) $15.

Friday, Feb. 9 Butterfly Wonderland & OdySea Aquarium (Mix & Match) in Scottsdale.

Trip leaves early at 8 a.m. and returns at 4 p.m. Your choice of one or both attractions. At Butterfly Wonderland, walk through America’s largest butterfly atrium surrounded by thousands of beautifully colored butterflies! Learn about the fascinating life of butterflies in the 3D movie “Flight of the Butterflies.” At OdySea Aquarium, see the Rivers of the World, Otter Banks, Penguin Point and walk through the Great Barrier Reef tunnel under the water! Check out two stories of restaurants and shops around the huge circular plaza.

Cost for Butterfly Wonderland: Adult $42, Senior $40, Student $40, Children 3-12: $33.

Cost for OdySea Aquarium: Adult $55, Senior $53, Student: $49, Children 3-12: $44

Cost for both attractions: Adult: $75, Seniors: $69, Student: $66, Children 3-12: $55.

Friday, Feb. 23 Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show

Watch your choice of several horse competitions at this premier event. This is the 63rd annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show, with over 2,400 horses, top owners, trainers, and breeders from around the world competing to be the best. Explore the vendor hall with 200 plus exhibitors and lots of food options. Adult $19, Senior (55 +)$16, Child(0-12) $15

Friday, March 9 Phoenix Art Museum

Enjoy the largest art museum in the southwest with art from around the world. Enjoy the permanent collections as well as temporary exhibits such as the current “Selections from the Schorr Collection” of Old World & 19th century masters. Bring a lunch or enjoy creations from Palette restaurant at the museum. Adult $28, Senior $25, Student $23, Child (6 – 17) $19.

Friday, March 23 Wrigley Mansion Lunch & Tour in Phoenix

Join us for this unusual opportunity. Enjoy a wonderful lunch with your choice of menu options and a great view. Then take a guided tour through the Wrigley Mansion. Built by the Wrigley gum magnate William Wrigley between 1929 and 1931. It has 24 rooms and 12 bathrooms, spanning 16,000 square feet. This tour includes your lunch. All ages - $45

Register at Camp Verde Parks and Recreation at 395 S. Main St. Or call (928)554-0829 for more information.

Verde Valley writers group forming, meetings Jan. 19

Are you a published author looking to join a Verde Valley writers group that will fully critique your next work of fiction, memoir or creative nonfiction essay? The focus of the group is to give honest critiques in a positive climate of professionalism.

Weekly Friday morning meetings will begin on Friday, January 19, 2018, from 10 a.m. to noon in the upper meeting room at Jerona Café, 677 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood. There is no charge for the meeting room with group food purchase, so please be prepared to order drinks and/or food.

Requirements to join: writing that has been traditionally published by trade publishers or literary magazines.

For those writers who have self-published novels, memoirs or a collection of non-fiction essays, self-published work must have been professionally edited. Members accepted need to understand English fundamentals and the mechanics of final editing.

This is not a group for beginning writers or for those who write about religion, politics or science fiction. Attention during critique will be paid to stylistic techniques such as structure, flow, rhythm, voice, storyline, dialogue, metaphor and imagery; meetings will not focus on grammar.

Each writer should bring no more than 1,000 words to the weekly meetings with copies of the work to be supplied to the group of four to six writers.

Group leader is Geraldine Birch, a former newspaper reporter and editor for both small and metropolitan newspapers in the Los Angeles area, Birch moved to Sedona, Arizona in 1991 where she worked as a reporter and editor for a community newspaper and received a first place national award from the National Newspaper Association for her political column “Gerrymandering.” She is the author of two novels, Sedona: City of Refugees and The Swastika Tattoo. Her work has been published in the Arizona Republic, Christian Science Monitor, Fiction Attic Press, Six Hens, and Opium. Her essay “Taking the Census in Rural Arizona,” received a finalist award in the 2016 Missouri Review Jeffrey E. Smith Editor’s Prize competition and the 2016 Tucson Festival of Books writing competition.

“I’m hoping to form a group of published Verde Valley writers,” Birch said, “who are seeking valued critique for new work, emotional support for writing projects, and encouragement when the writing process seems like it is going nowhere.”

For more information, please email Geraldine Birch at talesbygeraldine@gmail.com.

Griefshare Support Group runs through Jan. 25

Struggling with grief? GriefShare support groups are led by caring people who have experienced grief and successfully rebuilt their lives.

GriefShare seminars feature nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics, such as “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?”, “Guilt” and Anger.”

These session are open to both those who have had a recent loss of a loved one or an earlier loss.

We will also have a special “Surviving The Holidays” Session on Tuesday, Nov. 14. This GriefShare support group will meet at Calvary Chapel Camp Verde, Tuesdays through Jan. 25, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Calvary Chapel Camp Verde is located at 514 S. Main St.

For more information contact Julie Scott at 928-963-1085.

Survivors of Suicide support group

For every person who completes a suicide there are friends and family members intimately affected by the death. There is utter bewilderment that the loved one made such a decision. The survivors experience a sense of isolation, shock, anger, guilt, depression and often alienation due to the stigma attached to suicide. Survivors of Suicide is a local support program for those whose common bond is the loss of a loved one to suicide. Meetings are typically the last Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m/ at Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Rd, Sedona (the corner of 179 & Chapel). For additional information call Barbara Litrell at 928-649-0135 or email bprats@cableone.net.

Clarkdale’s 2018 Concerts in the Park call for performers

The Town of Clarkdale is currently seeking professional musical acts to entertain diverse crowds for the 2018 Concerts in the Park season. Concerts are free to the public and are offered June through September Saturday evenings from 7-9 p.m. in the Clarkdale Town Park gazebo.



The requirements to be considered in the selection process are available on the Town of Clarkdale’s website (www.clarkdale.az.gov) under the Concerts in the Park link. Interested bands/performers must submit all required materials and information no later than 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

The 2018 Concerts in the Park band lineup will be announced on or before Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Community Services Department at 928-639-2460 or by email: community.services@clarkdale.az.gov.

County Cooperative Extension offers Master Gardener Volunteer Training in Camp Verde Feb. 6

The Master Gardener Volunteer training course provides research-based horticulture information you will use as a Master Gardener volunteer educator for the Yavapai County Cooperative Extension. Topics include basic botany, soils, fruit tree care, planting, staking, pruning, ornamental trees and shrubs, water/irrigation, wildlife in the garden, insects, integrated pest management, vegetables, weed management, natural resources, plant diseases and pesticide safety.

The 16-week course runs from Feb. 6, 2018 to May 22, 2018 and will be held on Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Camp Verde Community Library. The application and additional information is available on our website https://extension.arizona.edu/yavapai-county-master-gardener-volunteer-training-application or call Lydia at 928-445-6590 ext. 221. Applications are required and must be postmarked by Dec. 1, 2017.

VVMC Caregiver Support Group meets each Friday

Join other caregivers each Friday from 10 to 11 a.m at Verde Valley Medical Center located at 300 Willard St., Education Rooms in Cottonwood. Join us for sharing those difficult moments to celebrating precious memories while learning self-care from others that are living it.



Enjoy snacks and materials while gaining access to available supportive services and programs in your community.



For more information about the VVMC Caregiver Support Group or to inquire about other programs and services, call Area Agency on Aging NACOG toll-free at 1-877-521-3500.

Free bird walks at Montezuma Well, Tuzigoot National Monument through April

Continuing through April 2018, Montezuma Well and Tuzigoot national monuments will host bird walks.

On the first and third Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 am at Montezuma Well. Each walk will begin at the Montezuma Well Picnic area.



On the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 a.m. at Tuzigoot National Monument.



Participants are encouraged to bring water, binoculars, a hat, and to wear comfortable shoes for walking. The trails can be steep, rocky and uneven.