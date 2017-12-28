It’s all local, from harvesting materials to quality craftsmanship, at Jerome Lumber Company

JEROME – In 1895, the Jerome Lumber Company referred to the saw mill located eight miles out of town. Now, the Jerome Lumber Company is what Mike Caruso calls his handmade furniture business.

The company, which opened in August, specializes in crafting live-edge furniture and raw wood slabs, made of locally sourced wood. All of the stone cutting and polishing is done by Caruso.

Caruso and Milo Rocha, assistant in manufacturing and sales, operate the business at 123 Hill Street in Jerome.

Caruso has lived in the Verde Valley his entire life and worked as a sawyer at Gold King Mine for around a decade. He also owns the Miner’s Pick Rock Shop, which opened in Jerome in 2009. He is a 3rd generation septarian miner.

The Jerome Lumber Company serves the entire country with custom orders, but keeps a local focus too.

“I anticipate this Valley will keep growing and I’m gearing up to serve them all,” Caruso said.