Obituary: Barbara (Blinn) Connolly 1938-2017

Barbara (Blinn) Connolly celebrated Christmas with her Savior as she passed the morning of December 25th, 2017. She was 79 years old.

Born September 25th, 1938 in Prescott AZ, Barbara spent most of her life in the Verde Valley. She was the youngest of 6 beautiful girls. She built many life-long friendships from an early age.

She graduated Cottonwood High School in 1956 and went on to attend Eastern Arizona College.

Barbara fell in love with the brother of one of her best friends (Lavona Connolly). Kay and Barbara were married in May of 1958 in the Mesa Arizona Temple.

Barbara and Kay had 6 children. Steve, Tammy, Todd, Robin, Carrie and Shawn. Barbara turned a little, green house with orange shutters on 4th street into a cozy home. Later, they were able to build their family home on Rio Verde Circle where Barbara lived until she passed.

Barbara worked for over 25 years at Valley National Bank, in the Cottonwood, Sedona, and Flagstaff branches.

Although difficult to sum up our mom’s life in a few paragraphs, here are a few of the things that we children cherish the most:

Some of Mom’s favorite titles were: Wife, Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Waffle Maker, Story Teller, Dancer, Badminton State Champion, Primary Teacher, Sports Fan, Skip Bo Queen and Children Bragger.

Our mom loved others more than herself. She would rescue anyone in a crisis or time of need.

She loved Butter and Diet Mountain Dew, and her voice would get softer after eating watermelon or strawberries.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She had an unwavering testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Our mom dedicated her life to service. Her calling as a mother always took priority. She gracefully balanced her leadership positions in the church with attendance at away games and other special activities in which her kids were involved.

She made worrying a profession; showing her love with deep concern about the well being of others. She held them safely in her thoughts until they arrived home, felt better from ailments, or recovered from hurt feelings or family squabbles.

She loved flowers, music, dancing, sewing, and was an amazing cook.

Mother opened her home and heart to all who wished to gather, making them feel a part of her family.

She loved without limits, and accepted without expectations.

She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed our family time together most when we were all laughing.

Mom taught us about repentance, and faith in God. She taught us the great importance of forgiving others and not sweating the small stuff.

She made quilts for every child, in-law, and grandchild, plus a few friends and Elders. Her estimated total quilts is somewhere over a hundred.

In a room packed with grandkids and family members, each person would proudly proclaim that they were her FAVORITE! And somehow she made us each feel as if we actually were.

Barbara was preceded in death by her mother Vernal Blinn, her father Burt Blinn, sisters Doris, Helen, Crystal, Mary, Margret, and her dear husband Kay.

She is survived by her children Steve (Colette) Connolly, Tammy (Dave) Masterson, Todd (Kim) Connolly, Carrie (Phil) Reay, Shawn (Sadie) Connolly, 21 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

We will miss mom dearly, but we are also firm in our faith that we will be in her arms again one day.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, December 30 at 11am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on 1377 Hombre Drive in Cottonwood. There will be a viewing before the service from 9:00am until 10:45.

Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either Maggi’s Hospice, or “Yes the Arc” (program for adults with developmental disabilities), OR take your family out to dinner and cherish every moment. Mom would have liked that.

Information provided by survivors