Obituary: Donald Myron Radtke 1942-2017

Donald Myron Radtke, 75, of Glendale, Arizona, passed away December 25, 2017.

He was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin on December 24, 1942 to Violet and Donald Sr. Radtke. Don graduated from Winona Senior High in Winona, Minnesota and was in the United States Army Reserve for 6 years. He then married Cheryl Ledebuhr on May 6, 1967 and together they had two precious children.

Don’s main career was a mechanical technician but was proficient in many trades and was very talented. He had a passion for his family and was a loving husband, father and a great provider.

He enjoyed restoring cars, drag racing, hunting and fishing.

Don is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cheryl Radtke, son Seth B. Radtke of Glendale, AZ, his sister Joy Quick of La Crosse, Wisconsin and many extended family members and dear friends.

He is preceded in death by his beloved son, Matthew A. Radtke and both parents. Don will be greatly missed but forever in our hearts.

Celebration of Don’s life will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 11:00am located at Deer Valley Lutheran Church, 220 W Union Hills Dr. Phoenix, AZ 85027.

For more information or to leave a tribute to Don please visit www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com.

Information provided by survivors.