Top 10 Mingus Union sporting events of 2017

10. Boys tennis opens season with win

Mingus Union boys tennis started the season on a high note.

The Marauders beat Moon Valley 6-3 to equal their win total of 2016.

head coach Larry Lineberry compared the Marauders to Roger Federer, after he won the Australian Open earlier in the year.

“He didn’t think he was going to do that, now he has to rethink his whole season because now he’s already achieved his goal in January,” Lineberry said with a laugh. “My first match I’ve already achieved my goal, matched it.”

Senior Alex Flannery won the No. 1 match 6-0, 6-0. Such a dominant win is rare for the top slot.

9. Boys basketball drains 11 3-pointers at Prescott

It was raining 3s when Mingus Union boys basketball traveled to Prescott last January.

The Marauders hit 11 3-pointers and forced 19 turnovers during the 69-44 win over the Badgers.

“We were getting good shots, and we weren’t making them early on,” Mingus coach Dave Beery said. “We haven’t really been playing like that all year, because the only thing we’ve been good at all year is shooting [and defenses key in on that]. So, we weren’t really expecting that, and it almost threw our guys off.”

The victory started a three-game win streak for the Marauders and was a big part of their late season turn around. They also won four of five and five of seven games then.

8. Girls soccer starts season on fire

It was a dream start to the season for Mingus Union girls soccer.

The Marauders opened the season with four routs in five days.

Mingus beat Metro Tech 7-0, Moon Valley 3-0, Youngker 9-0 and Cesar Chavez 5-2.

“It’s hard to tell because of the quality that we’re playing against,” said Mingus head coach Joe Rongo, “but I’m really liking the passing combinations they’re getting, the drop balls we’re using, so we’re not just one dimensionally going forward, we’re spreading the field, the defenders are using the goalie as outlet passes. So it just seems like there’s a lot of soccer intelligence going on.”

Sophomore Marli Urueta had nine goals and four assists that week.

7. Wrestler Svoboda takes second at state

Three out of the four Mingus Union wrestlers that went to state made the podium, led by second place Lucas Svoboda.

The Marauders finished in 15th place as a team.

“I’m really proud of these guys,” said then Mingus Union head coach Kirk Waddle. “They bought into what we’re doing and their conditioning was superb and they drilled and drilled and got better every week.”

Svoboda (45-6) finished second in the 145-pound division after moving to Arizona the summer of 2016.

Senior Charles Hardy (34-11) finished fifth and sophomore Trent Miller (38-8) took sixth.

6. Softball bounces back

After going 6-20-1 in 2016, Mingus Union softball made the state tournament and spent much of 2017 in the top 10 in the state.

The Marauders made it to the state tournament for the first time since 2013. In April, they also didn’t lose to an Arizona team for nearly a month.

“When you don’t reach your goal, you feel like you failed, but at the end of the day, we won 22 games this year,” Brown said. “To win 22 games, make it to the state playoff was part of our goal, we got that, we just didn’t get as far as we wanted to get, so I think it was a success, I’m proud of them, I think they got something to build off for next year.”

5. Baseball wins region

In what would end up being Bob Young’s last season as Mingus Union baseball head coach, the Marauders won another region title.

Mingus Union finished 20-7 and as the No. 9 seed in the playoffs, losing 2-1 at No. 8 Thunderbird.

“We started out really strong and we kinda hit a lull there towards the end of the season unfortunately,” Young said. “That’s when we need to be playing our best and we didn’t finish as strong as we need to. I think if we continued to get better, we’d have been a tough out in the state tournament but just didn’t work out.”

Young won region coach of the year and retired from baseball coaching after the season.

4. DeVore goes to state, twice

Hannah DeVore went to the state meet in both track and field and cross country.

At track state, she was fifth in the 100m hurdles in 16.74, 12th in the 300m hurdles prelims, 13th in the 4x400 relay and 19th in the 4x100 relay.

“Hannah did qualify for the finals in the 100 meter hurdles and she ended up fifth in state, which is a three place improve from last year, which is really good,” said then Mingus Union track and field head coach Yancey DeVore. “So I’m really proud of her for that. I’m a little disappointed with her 300 time but when you run four events in one day, it tends to take it out of you.”

She was the lone Marauder to make the cross country state meet, where she was 85th with a time of 22:30.

3. Mingus girls golf launches

Mingus Union’s newest team was also a success.

In 2017 the Marauders fielded their first girls golf team. Mingus Union competed in a developmental league for developing programs or schools without enough players for a full varsity.

The team was all freshmen.

The girls have been doing phenomenally,” said Mingus golf head coach Craig Mai in late September. “They’ve won every match. We’ve had like three of the top five in every match, at least, so they’ve just been phenomenal. And it’s not just against other freshmen, it’s against sophomore, juniors and seniors.”

2. Football wins 20th region title

In July Mingus Union football players made winning their 20th region/section championship and goal and in October they made it a reality.

The Marauders beat Coconino 56-0 to win the title.

“It’s special, I’m speechless,” said Mingus senior Martin Soria. “We made history and I’m really proud of that, I’m proud of my teammates, we worked hard to get to this point. At first we started slow in the season but we told each other ‘we got each other’s back and we’re gonna come and win this region championship.’”

The championship comes after the Marauders started the season 0-3 and 2-4.

1. Swimming shines at state

Mingus Union swimming had a state meet to remember.

The Marauder boys were fourth and the girls 10th.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Dallin Gordon, Tillemans, Fletch Fangman and Andrew Peterson won the state championship with a time of 1:32.60, a new school record.

“It was a pretty emotional meet,” said Mingus head coach Gretchen Wesbrock. “All around, everyone did an exceptional job. Tons and tons of PRs, we broke five school records on the boys side and then boys taking the championship in the 4 x 50 freestyle was a pretty big feat. That’s a quick race, it’s a volatile race it can come down to just one person doing something and it just came together and I’m so happy for them.”

Gordon, Tillemans, Fangman and Peterson finished fourth in the 400 Free relay, with a time of 3:27.56, which broke an 11 year school record and earned them fourth. Tillemans took second in the 50 Free in :22.05, setting a PR and school record and third in the 100 Free, also setting personal and school records.