Jon Weekly, Gioia Cohen light up Bella Vita

On Friday, Jan. 5, Bella Vita will feature the diverse and dynamic sounds of John Weekly and Gioia Cohen.

The guitar and vocal duo create a sonic blend that will capture your attention and heart. Their show features amazing renditions of your favorite Boomer-era hits from artists including The Beatles, James Taylor, John Denver, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Buddy Holly, The Eagles, Cat Stevens, Buffalo Springfield, John Pine, and more. Catch Jon and Gioia inside from 6 - 9 p.m.

Then on Saturday, Jan. 6, Bella Vita is proud to present the velvety vocals and smooth looping guitar work of Dan Vega. Dan’s solo acoustic guitar and voice show features beautifully warm vocals and unique looping guitar work to create a truly memorable experience. Dan takes listeners on a sonic journey with renditions of classic jazz, R&B, blues, and pop hits. Catch Dan inside from 6 – 9 p.m. Saturday.

Bella Vita is located 6701 W. Hwy 89A at Sedona Pines Resort, two miles west of West Sedona. Call 928-282-4540 for reservations and information.