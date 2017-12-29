Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: Dec. 29, 2017

2017 is on the way out and 2018 is about to make its appearance and methinks it shall be a very good year … perhaps because each day is a good day to be alive and to live. The artificial parameters we put on everything is so limiting … necessary I guess, but it misses the point that we live in a continuum that never misses a beat and we are here until we are not, but life goes on for those who remain and hopefully those days and years are lived, not existed.

So, for the last photo of 2017 I chose a photo I took near the end of January 2017 and it is of a pair of mallards departing the pond they were in before I jumped them. The inner flight feathers of the hen almost look like they are ribbons … must have something to do with the extreme compression as they force down into the water to provide the initial force for entry into flight. It combines my love of wildlife shooting and flight … the natural kind.

The Gadwall last night was a drake, not a hen. It was pointed out to me that the drake Gadwall has a black beak and the hen more of a patchy orange/black beak; also the belly of the drake is very white and the hen’s is not. Appreciate my friend in Texas pointing this out to me as that is how I learn … make a mistake and receive a correction … works for me.

So, this is it for the week and the year. Thanks for sharing the past year with me and I’m looking forward to beginning the New Year as I think it will be amazing.

Smile … cheapest and easiest way to promote peace … Happy New Year and back Monday morning.

Ted

Go placidly amid the noise and haste, and remember what peace there may be in silence.

As far as possible, without surrender, be on good terms with all persons. Speak your truth

quietly and clearly, and listen to others, even the dull and ignorant; they too have their story.

Avoid loud and aggressive persons, they are vexatious to the spirit.

Max Ehrmann