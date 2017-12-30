Camp Verde wrestlers take second place at Veterans Memorial invite

Camp Verde’s Conrad Brady wrestles a Wickenburg athlete during the Yavapai County Duals wrestling meet at Embry Riddle Aeronutical University Saturday. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

By James Kelley

  • Originally Published: December 30, 2017 12:49 p.m.

    • Camp Verde High wrestling wrapped up 2017 with a strong showing at the stacked Veterans Memorial Invitational Wrestling Tournament at Window Rock.

    The Cowboys took second behind only Division I Tucson Sunnyside. The Blue Devils have won 25 team state championships since 1985.

    It was the fourth and so far biggest VMI with 29 teams. Camp Verde won the tournament the first three years.

    “They had the best turnout yet since it’s beginning four-years ago,” said Camp Verde head coach Tracy Tudor.

    Page came in second, followed by Ironwood.

    The Cowboys advance to the championship by beating Ironwood, who also won their pool. In pool play, the Cowboys beat Round Valley, Tohono O’ Odham, Many Farms, Miami, Moriarty (New Mexico) and Rancho (Nevada).

    Sophomore Korben Uhler won 132 pounds and junior Tristan Stanfield took the 220 pound title.

    Junior Anthony Tinghitella, who recently just became eligible, took second. Tinghitella transferred from another Tucson wrestling power, Ironwood Ridge.

    Camp Verde Individual Placings:

    106 So Keen Todacheene 3rd

    120 Sr Skyler Pike 2nd

    126 So Benjamin Perez 5th

    132 So Korben Uhler CHAMPION

    138 Jr Anthony Tinghitella 2nd

    145 Sr Daniel White 2nd

    152 So Dillan Tressler 6th

    160 Sr Michael Waage DNP

    170 Fr Conrad Brady 2nd

    195 Fr Heath Lawton DNP

    220 Jr Tristian Stanfield CHAMPION

    HWT Jr Damien Wathogoma DNP

