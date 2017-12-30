Copper Canyon Fire goes from storming to norming in 2017

CAMP VERDE – In 2016, the Camp Verde and Montezuma Rimrock fire district governing boards signed off on a Joint Powers Agreement – and created the Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority.

Based on the team building model of Forming, Storming, Norming, and Performing, 2017 was a year of Storming to Norming for the new agency, said Fire Chief Terry Keller.

In 2017, CCFMA experienced “organizational and operational challenges that naturally occurred for the first year or so,” Chief Keller said. Storming.

By the latter part of the year, operational and administrative personnel seem to have “settled in and focused on making things work for the betterment of all,” Keller said. Norming.

Not that emergency response work is ever normal, Keller said. “But it feels like things have settled into a state of equilibrium with respect to who we are, what we do, and how we do it.”

Looking forward to 2018, Copper Canyon Fire hopes to make plans to build another fire station “to better serve the needs of our communities,” said Keller, who “hope[s] to accomplish this in partnership with the Yavapai Apache Nation.”

“But nothing is definitive as of this point,” he also said.

Should CCFMA see its goal of building another fire station, the agency will then be back in the Storming phase.

“As we eventually add new team members or potentially partner with other entities, perhaps to share services,” Keller said. “Storming is good, as it causes us to re-evaluate what is working, and what is not, and to make adjustments for efficiencies and better service delivery modalities.”

Said Keller: “Thus, we will start again, looking to achieve success by working through Storming and Norming, while always striving for Preforming.”

