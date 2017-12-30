Economic Development cites seven Camp Verde successes in 2017

CAMP VERDE – In close to five years on the job, Steve Ayers has learned that there are many ways to develop and to grow a municipality’s economy.
In brief, here are seven things that Ayers, the Town of Camp Verde’s Economic Development Director, counts as successes for 2017.
1 Camp Verde rolled out a new business assistance program, in partnership with Yavapai College.
2 Camp Verde received $1,160,000 in grants and other outside financial assistance.
3 Arizona Department of Transportation began construction on SR 260 – and is about 40-percent complete.
4 Opened the new O’Reilly Auto Parts on Finnie Flat Road.
5 Began construction on the new Circle K on Finnie Flat Road next to the Bashas’ shopping center.
6 Began construction of Sinagua Malt.
7 Opened Salt Mine Vineyards.
