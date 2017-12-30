Letter: It’s opposing views that create best public policy

Editor:

It was very disturbing to hear of Rep. Jay Lawrence’s attempts to reject the democratic process by forcing local candidates to declare their party affiliation.



This legislation is one of the most un-American proposals put forth in recent Arizona politics. Mr. Lawrence reveals that his intent is to keep anyone out of local government who does not follow his biased thinking.



This is a dangerous road to travel, one that eventually leads to totalitarian governance.

If he ever knew Mr Lawrence has forgotten, that Barry Goldwater (R) and Carl Hayden (D) were often on opposite sides of an issue but they negotiated and collaborated for the benefit of Arizona and the United States of America.



They understood the need for all voices to be heard in order to support and maintain our democracy.



We need to be sure this repressive law does not come up for a vote.



One would hope that the voters in Mr. Lawrence’s district will recognize how dangerous he is to our democracy and vote him out of office.

Nancy Ash Crawford

Cornville