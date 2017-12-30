Obituary: Bailey James Guth 1997-2017

Bailey James Guth, 20, was killed in a car accident December 14th, 2017. He was born in Cottonwood, Arizona on February 21, 1997 and resided his entire life in Rimrock, Arizona. Bailey was very outgoing, enjoyed outdoor activities, motorcycle riding, fishing, and hunting. Bailey will be missed by all of his family and friends.

Bailey is survived by his parents, David and Cheryl of Rimrock; his brother and sister in law, Sean and Marley of Cottonwood; his brother, Chad of Rimrock; grandparents, William and Mary of Camp Verde, James of Missouri, and Dave of Camp Verde.

A celebration of Baileys life will be held January 6th at 11 am at the Beaver Creek Baptist Church, 3705 E. Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock.

Information provided by survivors.