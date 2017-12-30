Obituary: Betty Ina Dodge 1934-2017

Betty Ina Dodge born December 24, 1934 in Toronto, Canada, passed away on December 21, 2017 in Cottonwood Arizona.
She was a member of the VFW and American Legion in Camp Verde, Arizona. Betty is survived by her two sons; Gary (Emeline) and Donald, two daughters; Janet (Gary) and Diana, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Betty is preceded in death by her loving husband Donald G. Dodge.
Condolences may be conveyed at www.Buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.