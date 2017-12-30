Obituary: Lois Ann Stephens

Lois Ann Stephens (or as everybody called her, “Annie”) passed away at her home surrounded by her family on December 6th.

She was beautiful, articulate, classy, funny, intelligent and unconventional.

Although small in stature, she was strong in spirit. Her motto was to learn as much as one can in this lifetime and to love and be kind to everyone.

Her spiritual nature will be missed by all her family and friends that loved her including her two daughters, Stacie Lee and Michelle Sye and her adoring husband, John Stephens.

Information provided by survivors.