Mom pleads guilty to giving children marijuana gummies

CAMP VERDE – The mother who allegedly gave her children marijuana gummy candy accepted a plea deal Monday.

Jessica Marie Barrett appeared out of custody before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court and pleaded guilty to charges of child abuse and possession of a narcotic drug.

Judge Bluff said he was inclined to sentence her to lifetime probation with the stipulation of six months flat jail time, as recommended by the state.

Barrett inquired about possibly of having her probation revoked in the future.

Judge Bluff made it clear that he could not promise or agree that the probation could be reduced.

He said the probation could be for life, and by signing the plea deal, she would be agreeing to that.

Defense attorney David P Gordon provided the court with factual basis.

Barrett, 34, of Cottonwood, was arrested in July for allegedly giving an 11-year-old a THC-infused gummy, and giving a 12-year-old a THC-infused gummy.

Baggies of the gummies were retrieved by the children’s father, who handed them over to Cottonwood Police.

Barrett was charged with two counts of child abuse and two counts of possession of marijuana.

Barrett is scheduled to appear March 6 for sentencing.

Judge Bluff told her to be prepared to go into custody that day.

Barrett said she will be making child care arrangements for her three children.