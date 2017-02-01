Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: Feb. 1, 2017

Light … and shadows … the light was pretty harsh when I flew this afternoon so spent my time shooting the ground. I took this shot on the plateau a few miles from the edge of the rim.

Beginning this week after fifteen years of five a week, I am cutting back to four days a week that I will be sending these missives and photos out. Also checking into some other possibilities wherein I will be able to give you larger and better photos. So tomorrow night will be the last one for this week.

Nice day today, the windows are brilliantly clear again and the furnace is working again after a four day lapse. Space heaters are nice, but central heat is nicer. No great wisdom for the day, just enjoy it and friends and family … and smile … being a little bubbly never hurts either … one of my favorite songs of the evening and think you might enjoy it too. https://music.amazon.com/albums/B000VAHFBG?trackAsin=B000VAISKI&ref=dm_sh_0929-96b9-dmcp-bd12-dc656

Have a terrific day

Ted

No mighty castle rose above our heads with lofty mien; but at each ended day

The star-lit dome of God’s all peaceful night held fast our faith and love through all the years.

And now, my son, choose you what course you’ll lead.

Max Ehrmann