Letter: Thank you formaking BeneVet Bowling Funfest a great success

Editor:

I would like to thank all the people who came out to bowl in the BeneVet Bowling Funfest along with the sponsors and contributors.

Our efforts have paid off and we met our goal. There will be another NuStep machine placed in the Prescott VA for our Veterans in need help and Neurophyscoline will continue.



Any money raised in excess will be used to benefit Veterans and help them return to a healthy and happy life. Your support always lifts my spirits and I hope you all feel the same pride because you have helped those that protect us and keep our liberties safe.

I also want to mention the special people that spent their time and energy making the event successful and finding participants.

Wendy Calhoun, Jill and Al Elrich were instrumental in reaching the Prescott area, thank you so much. Antelope and Plaza Bowl also helped up with distributing information about our event, which was greatly appreciated. Mike and I cannot easily your side of the mountain but the Veterans are on both sides.

Darlene, you stepped up when Jim passed filling his shoes. He was a Veteran and he believed in what we were doing and was by our side as you are now. Thank you.

Mike Meehan, you are walking and pushing the pencil and willing to do anything. You don’t know how much help you are to me. Thank you so much.

Gloria, Dobie, Bobbie and JoAnn sell some more raffle tickets...That is what makes this profitable. Your smiles and friendly manner is a Godsend. Thank you.

Walt, thank you for putting up with me through the trauma of all this. I am surprised you even want to say you know me ... Thank you for your kind words and support.

Thank you to the staff of Shake Rattlle an Bowl, (they really do know what it is to work with me),please forgive me for grumpiness and know the Veterans are the winners because of your help...

Mike, we did it again.....

Nikki Miller

Camp Verde