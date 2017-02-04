Verde Valley Christian School 5th grade students celebrated National School Choice this past week. National School Choice Week celebrates under the motto, “shining a spotlight on effective education options for every child”.
Verde Valley Christian School 5th grade students celebrated National School Choice this past week. National School Choice Week celebrates under the motto, “shining a spotlight on effective education options for every child”.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.