New librarian helps Camp Verde teens ‘discover the world’

CAMP VERDE – Ask Zack Garcia about the Camp Verde Community Library, and he says it’s a place that should be filled with kids.

Garcia should know. At 29, it’s really not been that long ago since he was in high school.

According to Camp Verde’s new teen library specialist, the town’s new two-story 17,000-square-foot facility is a place for young people to have fun, learn, receive help with their homework, and to further their education.

“Help them discover the world,” says Garcia, who discovered the southwest in 2013 when he and his wife Jennifer moved from the Flint area of Michigan by way of Ohio.

It used to be that Garcia had one goal when he would visit the Camp Verde library. Photography.

A newspaper photojournalist, Garcia would cover events with his camera and those photographs would appear in print.

“I was familiar with the staff here and the events,” Garcia says. “The patrons, the people were having a lot of fun. I didn’t know this is where I would end up. Until I was looking to move on.”

When Garcia decided that he wanted more time with his family, he found that the Camp Verde library needed someone to run its teen section and lead its Teen Advisory Board.

At the old library, teens shared whichever space was available. Now, the teens have their own library within a library. Which is something that appealed to Garcia.

“Everybody who is a young adult librarian does it because they genuinely like making a difference in other people’s lives,” Garcia says.

“And it’s contagious. This is a cool and hip place for teens to hang out.”

The oldest of three siblings, Garcia is quite the artist. Besides his photography, Garcia brings his love of music to the community’s youth through its library.

With monthly meeting groups such as the Listening Post and the Verde Valley Photographic Society, Garcia has additional resources to share with the community’s teens.

In his first month on the job, Garcia has already taken the assertive as he looks to expand his knowledge of a library’s inner workings. A week ago, he attended a three-day conference in Prescott by the Arizona Library Association.

Titled Young Adult Summit, the conference included a different keynote speaker each day, each an author of young adult material.

“One woman talked about having done an all-day Harry Potter day at her library – and how exciting it was,” Garcia says. “Teen librarians enjoy what they do. When you get us together, ideas fly.”

One of Garcia’s ideas for the Camp Verde library is more multi-generational interactions between teens and the rest of the community. From the Adopt-a-Mile road cleanups to playing 1860s-style baseball at Fort Verde State Historic Park, Garcia says teens “are chomping at the bit” to be involved in their town.

“And that’s exciting,” he says.

Garcia also says he’s looking forward to “doing a reboot” of the library’s successful Ten Advisory Board, something he likens to “student council at the library.”

“I want to start from the ground up, rather than piece up what it was,” Garcia says.

