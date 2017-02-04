Obituary: Darrell Rayhorn 1931-2017

Darrell Rayhorn, 85, of Cottonwood , Arizona, passed away on Tuesday January 24, 2017. He was born in Freeport, Illinois on February 15, 1931 to the late Donald and Lois Rayhorn.

Darrell is survived by his children, Dana, Kim and Doug. He is also survived by his spouse Marilyn, his sister Gloria and Brother Dale; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The Family will have a private service.

