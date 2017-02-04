Sentencing delayed in deadly DUI collision case

CAMP VERDE – Andre Alicen Caron pleaded guilty to manslaughter Nov. 29 before Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff in Camp Verde and was taken into custody after the conclusion of the hearing.
Her sentencing hearing was initially scheduled for Jan. 27. Wednesday, Judge Bluff granted a motion to continue Caron’s judgment and sentencing to Feb. 23.
Caron, 40, of Cornville, accepted the state’s plea deal in November and admitted guilt to the charges of aggravated assault, criminal damage, endangerment, and extreme DUI that stems from a March 23, 2016 head-on collision that killed a Minnesota woman.
A stipulation of the plea agreement requires that Caron must serve no less than five years but no more than 20 years in prison.
Probation could be available for her extreme DUI charge.
Caron could also have to pay up to $2 million in restitution to the victims and a rental car company.
The victim was driving a rental car when the accident occurred.
