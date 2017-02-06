Love is in the air this week at Sedona’s Sound Bites Grill

Sedona’s Sound Bites Grill starts the Valentine’s Day weekend off with world famous flamenco and classical guitarist Esteban for an intimate concert. Saturday, Feb 11, Esteban will perform with his daughter Teresa Joy on violin, Joe Morris on drums and Raul Yanez on keys.

This concert is up-close and intimate like no other he does. Experience an evening with a master concert guitarist, a world renowned violinist, one of today’s finest drummers and the hottest keyboardist in Arizona.

Tickets are required for this dinner concert. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner and the show starts at 7.

Esteban has topped the Billboard charts many times with his numerous albums, videos and DVD’s, and has had first-time music history successes never before accomplished by any guitarist. You may purchase tickets online or by calling 928-282-2713

Sunday, Feb. 12, Sound Bites Grill will host another one of its popular mystery dinner shows starting at 5:30 p.m. “I LOVE YOU… to DEATH” is a Valentine Murder Mystery packed with comedy, music, long lost love and… a heaping dose of murder.

Celebrated TV talk show star Dr. Love has lost his beautiful co-host to a sudden freak accident. But now, during a live show in front of a studio audience, Dr. Love is about to introduce his newest co-host when the lights go out. When the lights come back on, a mysterious murder has taken place! Now it’s up to Dr. Love’s faithful assistant, Valerie Valentine and her stage hand Lothario to entertain you, the captive audience, with music and mayhem while Detective Dandy Dick peppers you with questions – all to surmise who the killer among YOU could be!

On Valentine’s Day, Feb 14, “Guitar Amore,” a passionate music and dance show based on the eclectic original music of guitar virtuoso Anthony Mazzella. This exotic music is composed with a fusion of world influences consisting of Spanish guitar, acoustic finger style, Near Eastern and Celtic. The show also features the exciting belly dance routines and costumes of the elegant queen of Sedona dance Carrie Konyha.

Anthony Mazzella is a world renowned recording artist, concert guitarist and producer. BILLBOARD Magazine describes him as “the new generation of guitar hero” and GUITAR ONE magazine voted him “one of the top ten guitarists in the country”

Carrie Konyha comes from a family of musicians, artists and dancers (her grandfather was a Hungarian violinist & her grandmother was an acrobatic dancer for Ringling Brothers circus), music & dance is in Carrie Konyhas blood. Konyha is a multi-award winning lifelong career belly dancer, instructor, choreographer, show producer, writer and costume designer who performs and teaches nationwide.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in uptown Sedona. For more information or reservations, call 928-282-2713 or visit SoundBitesGrill.com. The venue is open daily at 11:30 a.m.