Hand Habits – Wildly Idle

Vinyl LP pressing includes digital download. 2017 debut solo album by Meg Duffy of Mega Bog and the Kevin Morby Band.

“Singer, songwriter and guitarist from Upstate New York Meg Duffy, aka Hand Habits, has been putting in her time on the road and in the studio over the past two years with Pacific Northwest band Mega Bog, and the Kevin Morby Band, making an impression on everyone she comes across with her natural charisma and uncharted talent as a multi-instrumentalist.

Jesca Hoop – Memories Are Now

Sub Pop Records

Jesca Hoop’s new album Memories Are Now, on Sub Pop Records, wastes no time in making clear its confidence, confrontation, and craftsmanship.

The stark and reverberant title track opens the album with “a fighting spirit,” says Hoop, serving as an anthem to push through any obstacle and put forth your very best work.

However fast the work, Memories Are Now covers a great deal of ground, showcasing every edge and curve of Hoop’s captivating voice, with sounds and themes ranging from the mythic to the deeply intimate.

Tracks include: Memories Are Now, The Lost Sky, Animal Kingdom Chaotic, Simon Says, Cut Connection, Songs of Old, Unsaid, Pegasi, The Coming.

The Sadies – Northern Passages

Yep Roc Records

Recorded in the basement of Dallas and Travis’ parents’ home north of Toronto, the familiar surroundings and lack of distractions resulted in a consistent feel, despite the eclecticism at the heart of The Sadies’ sound.

The psych-folk flourishes on tracks such as “Riverview Fog” are no mere homage.

This is the sound of our inscrutable world, and how we manage to survive in it. Kurt Vile appears on “Easy (Like Walking).”

Tracks include: Riverview Fog, Another Season Again, There Are No Words, It’s Easy (Like Walking) (feat. Kurt Vile), The Elements Song.

Thievery Corporation – The Temple Of I & I

ESL Music

10th studio album from DC electronic duo, Thievery Corporation. Featuring Mr. Lif, Raquel Jones, Zee, Notch, Lou Lou Ghelichkhani, Shana Halligan, Elin Melgarejo & Puma.

Tracks include: Thief Rockers, Strike the Root, Ghetto Matrix, True Sons of Zion, The Temple of I & I, Time + Space, Love Has No Heart, Lose to Find, Let The Chalice Blaze, Weapons of Distraction, Road Block, Babylon Falling.