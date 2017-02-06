Red Rock Appella, Art Walk highlight Collective weekend

The Collective Sedona, a mixed-use lifestyle and entertainment venue in the Village of Oak Creek, will host a performance by the Sedona Red Rock Appella this weekend.

Saturday, Feb. 11, Sedona Red Rock Appella will perform just in time for Valentine’s Day, upstairs in Vista Hall at The Collective Sedona.

This musical production will feature solos, duets, quartets and a chorus choir singing musical tributes to love and romance. Tickets for $15 can be purchased at the door, which includes one beverage and hors d’oeuvres. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the show begins at 5 p.m.

That same evening, The Collective Sedona will be putting on their monthly Second Saturday Art Walk. This community event has been hugely popular and grows in attendance each month. Festivities will go on from 5-9 p.m. and will include chocolate samplings and chocolates for sale from three of Sedona’s most popular chocolate purveyor’s, Chocolatree, Sedona Sweets and Chocolita. Other fun activities happening during the event include chair massages and salt room sessions by Sedona Health Spa, a chocolate fountain at Bearcloud Gallery, therapeutic sound healing sessions by Raven’s Call Healing Center, angel readings and kissing aura photos by Angel Lightfeather, vedic astrology readings by Sedona Vortex Center and live music, light bites and refreshments offered by individual shops throughout The Collective Sedona.

Additionally, their will be a door prize drawing with fantastic prizes including a free dinner for two from Serenitie Restaurant, two free tickets to see the Love Letters stage production, a gift certificate from J Wine Bistro, a wine tour from Sedona Delivers and more!

Tuesday, February 14, there will be a Valentine’s Day Dinner & Theater production of Love Letters in Vista Hall at the Collective Sedona.

Dinner starts at 4:30 at J Wine Bistro and the show will begin at 7 p.m. For Show tickets only, visit the Sedona Village Welcome Center at The Collective Sedona. Cost is $25 for adults and $20 for seniors.

Sunday, Feb. 19, Bearcloud Gallery and Native Cultual Center at The Collective Sedona will present an Afternoon with Birds of Prey.

This family-friendly and interactive animal show will take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Runnin’ W Ranch, a non-profit sanctuary, is providing the animals for the event and will discuss recovery and animal preservation for injured and dislocated native birds and small mammals throughout the Verde Valley.

The Collective Sedona, a 54,000-square foot mixed-used development that features more than 30 shops, galleries, restaurants, culture studios, a Welcome Center, full-service spa, a private event center and weekly community events. It is located at 7000 State Route 179 in the Village of Oak Creek.