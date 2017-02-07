Financial boost for original Cornville Post Office

The Cornville Historical Society received a donation from The Thumb Butte and Prescott Questers organization The funds are to be used to help finish the inside of the original “Cornville Post Office” which is located in downtown Cornville. The checks were delivered on January 18th on the front porch of the post office.
