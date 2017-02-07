Financial boost for original Cornville Post Office

Pictured are from left to right Janet Cassagio of Cornville Historical Society, Paula Mohlenbruck “Questers”, Muffy Vallely of Cornville Historical Society, Stevi and Phil Casdorph “Questers”.

Pictured are from left to right Janet Cassagio of Cornville Historical Society, Paula Mohlenbruck “Questers”, Muffy Vallely of Cornville Historical Society, Stevi and Phil Casdorph “Questers”.

  • Originally Published: February 7, 2017 2:27 p.m.

    • The Cornville Historical Society received a donation from The Thumb Butte and Prescott Questers organization The funds are to be used to help finish the inside of the original “Cornville Post Office” which is located in downtown Cornville. The checks were delivered on January 18th on the front porch of the post office.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.