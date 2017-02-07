Game for the Ages

Members of the Fort Verde Excelsiors play a game of 1860s-rules baseball with the Prescott Champions. Both teams, part of the Arizona Territories Vintage Base Ball League, played nine innings on Saturday. Prescott defeated Fort Verde, 30-26 on the strength of 14 first-inning runs for the Champions. The Excelsiors, Camp Verde’s team, will face both the Champions and the Glendale Gophers in a triple header on Saturday, Feb. 18, an event which coincides with Fort Verde’s annual Buffalo Soldiers event. Games begin at 10 a.m. (Photos by Bill Helm and Melissa Bowersock)