Man allegedly involved in child prostitution sting considers plea

CAMP VERDE - Sean Thomas Holden appeared out of custody before Judge Michael R. Bluff Monday at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde for a pretrial conference.

Holden was charged with one count of child prostitution after an August 2014 sting that netted men seeking underage sex.



The Yavapai Sheriff’s Office joined with several law agencies to combat human trafficking in Yavapai County. The Sheriff’s Office along with Prescott PD, Prescott Valley PD, Cottonwood PD, DPS, Department of Homeland Security/ICE, GITEM, Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT), Camp Verde Marshal’s Office and FBI, conducted an operation to target the buyers of child prostitutes.

Defense attorney Eric English said he just went over the plea that morning with his client.

English said the plea is acceptable to his client, but requested that Holden make arrangements with his employer as the plea deal includes jail time.

The state agreed to keep the plea deal on the table until his next court appearance, March 20.