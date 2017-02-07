Obituary: John Crews

John Crews, 63 of Rimrock, passed away on February 2, 2017. He was born on February 28, 1953 to Kenneth and Mary Crews.

John was retired but formally owned the Shack Attack.

John was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

John is survived by his wife of 26 years Kim Crews; sons Dustin Sonn (Heather) and Jerry Sonn (Tawny); daughter Tarra Hopkins (Aaron); brothers Tom Crews and Victor Crews; sister Tammy Newton and 7 grandchildren.

