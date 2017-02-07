Supervisors to state: We want our money

Stop shifting costs from the state to the counties, and stop diverting county tax dollars to the state coffers. That’s the message the County Supervisors Association (CSA) is ready to give to state legislators, reports Yavapai County Supervisor Jack Smith, liaison supervisor to CSA.

Smith asked supervisors for their endorsement of the 2017 proposals to the state legislature at its Feb. 1 board meeting. CSA’s 61 elected supervisors from Arizona’s 15 counties have indicated their support and opposition to several upcoming bills.

CSA wants the state to eliminate the mandated county payments to the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections (ADJC). In fiscal year 2017-18, county taxpayers will foot the bill for $11 million to operate and manage ADJC. Yavapai County’s share is about $396,000, Smith said.

“We like the concept, but need to make sure it’s not a burden on the county,” he said.

A second major proposal is to restore the Highway User Revenue Fund (HURF) that have been diverted to pay for other state obligations. In FY 2018, the current law will divert an additional $12 million from the counties’ share of HURF.

Yavapai County stands to lose $936,388 in revenue that could be used to improve road conditions and pay for other resources, Smith said, such as snowplowing, striping and signage — things that improve safety or enhance transportation.

Dist. 1 Rep. Noel Campbell is pushing a ballot measure to increase the state gasoline tax to help pay for road building and maintenance.

Supervisor Tom Thurman said the amount of dollars this will bring in is “a pittance” to what is needed to fix roads across the state.

Some house and senate bills got the thumbs-up approval from CSA; it opposed some, remained neutral on others, and are monitoring several more.

Receiving approval was SB1019, which sets limits on “unduly burdensome public records requests. Smith said he does not support this bill, saying, “I’m not sure it’s really needed.”

CSA opposes HB2010, which states employees of “political subdivision entities” hired on or after the effective date of this bill, if passed, will be excluded from membership in the Arizona State Retirement System.

It also opposes HB2066, which would allow those violating a conviction of aggravated driving under the influence to serve their sentence in a county jail rather than prison. The Department of Corrections would reimburse the county within 15 days of written notice.

“But DOC can say after 15 days, ‘No,’ not pay, and send the inmate back.

The county would be out the cost of housing the inmate for those 15 days,” Smith said, adding that DOC opposes the bill and he expects county sheriff’s offices will not support the bill either. Ten counties also want to re-establish their lottery appropriations. Three years ago, Yavapai County’s share was $550,000 that went into its general fund.

Two years ago, when the county’s population was 211,000, legislators said any county above 200,000 would no longer receive lottery funds.

“It’s kind of like the HURF money. It was supposed to be a one-time sweep, but it’s going on several years,” Smith said. “I would understand if we didn’t sell lottery tickets, I get it. But because we sell them, and that money comes from Yavapai County, it’s a matter of fairness that Yavapai County gets a share.”

Other proposals endorsed by CSA were to extend the state’s Waste Tire Fund Program another 10 years, decrease the default speed limit on unpaved roads from 65 mph to 45 mph, and allocate more money to counties for mandated attorney services in juvenile dependency cases.

The supervisors unanimously endorsed the proposals.