What's Happening: 2-8-17.

Arizona Flywheelers 33rd annual Engine and Tractor Show

The Arizona Flywheelers 33rd annual Engine and Tractor Show will be March 17-18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, 800 E. Cherry St., Cottonwood.

The event will feature tractor pulling, antique gas engine displays, garden tractor pulling, model engine display, swap meet, silent auction and a book sale.

Admission is a $5 donation; AZFlywheeler.com

Cottonwood Gem, Jewelry and Mineral Show



The annual Cottonwood Gem, Jewelry and Mineral Show and Sale will be held at the Mingus Union High School, 1801 East Fir Street in Cottonwood, Arizona on March 18th and 19th. On Saturday the show will be open to the public from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM, and on Sunday the show hours are from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM. Our planet has many amazing treasures that are hidden, in many cases, just beneath our feet. Almost every country in the world has been able to unearth unique specimens specific to their locale, and the earth’s bounty from much of the world will be on display and available for sale at the show. Vendors from across the region will be offering unique and interesting mineral specimens, crystals, gemstones, jewelry, findings, beads, fossils, and cutting material at competitive prices. Many of our artisans have created original jewelry designs, and our gem and mineral vendors will have specimens on display in both the rough and cut-and-polished states. Food will be available for purchase. An hourly raffle will be held for a chance to win one of many beautiful prizes to be offered throughout the show. This is a fun and educational event the entire family will enjoy. Admission is $3 for adults, and children under the age of 12 are free.

Democrats of Red Rocks plan discussion on Electoral College

The Democrats of the Red Rocks will host a breakfast discussion on the pros and cons of the U.S. Electoral College on Thursday, February 16, at 8AM at the Olde Sedona Family Restaurant, locate at 1405 West Highway 89A, Sedona. The featured speaker will be legal scholar Judge Charles B. Schudson.



Judge Schudson is a Wisconsin Reserve Judge Emeritus, an Adjunct Professor of Law, and President of KeynoteSeminars, LLC, based in Sedona. He has served as a state and federal prosecutor, a Circuit Court Judge, a Court of Appeals Judge and has authored hundreds of published appellate opinions and other works. He will discuss the function and value of the Electoral College, how this part of the electoral process can sometimes be manipulated, and potential changes that have been proposed to the system.

The breakfast is open to the public. There is a $12 fee to cover to cost of breakfast.

DORR is presenting Judge Schudson as part of its critical issues breakfasts held on the third Thursday of the month. The organization presents a different issue at each. All breakfasts are open to the public.

Enjoy happy, healthy heart with essential oils

Thursday, Feb, 9, 1 to 3 p.m., Camp Verde Community Library: Essential oils and aromatherapy can help you enjoy increased health and well-being through happy, loving, and good feeling emotions!

Facilitators Sarah Jensen and Honey Rubin will discuss the benefits of using natural, time-tested ideas, tools and techniques to promote a more durable inner sense of love and appreciation.

Pre-registration is appreciated. For more information about this free, educational event, call or text 928-451-4847, or 404-626-5535

Cottonwood American Legion Post 25

Wednesday, February 8, 2 PM 8 Ball Pool Tourney. Thursday, February 9, Meat Loaf Dinner 5 PM to 7 PM, $ 7 Donation - Bar Bingo 6 PM. Friday, February 10, Fish Fry 5 PM to 7 PM - Queen of Hearts 6:15 PM. Saturday, February 11, 8 AM to 10 AM Breakfast: 2 Eggs to Order or 3 Egg Omelette, Home Fries or Hash Browns, Wheat or White Toast plus One Biscuit & Gravy or Two Pancakes, $7 Donation - 8 Ball Pool Tourney 2 PM - Bar Bingo 4:30 PM. Sunday, February 12, Dance Band 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Beaver Creek Preservation and Historical Society

Beaver Creek Preservation and Historical Society will meet on Friday, February 10, 9 a.m., at the Beaver Creek Adult Center in Lake Montezuma. Guest speaker Drake Meinke, will share information about the Arizona Copper Art Museum in Clarkdale. The Museum tells a story that marries this state’s copper history with world legends and beautiful artwork. Everyone is welcome to hear about this amazing museum and the story of copper.

Big Band Sounds of Sentimental Journey

Valentine’s Day is always a special day and make it even more special and dance the evening away to the Big Band Sounds of Sentimental Journey beginning at 6:30PM on Saturday February 11th at Clark Memorial Hall Clarkdale. Jeanie Carroll will be joining us on vocals later in the evening. Dance lesson will begin at 6PM and Dance at 6:30 p.m. Admission with lesson is $12 and dance only $10.

Quail Country Quilters business meeting

Quail Country Quilters business meeting will be held, February 9, 9 am, at the Cottonwood VFW, 705 E Aspen. Bring your quilts for ‘Show & Tell’. Sara Friesen will demonstrate how to make T-shirt quilts and pineapple blocks.

Antique Show & Sale coming to Verde Valley Fairgrounds

The 2017 Antique Show & Sale is coming to the Verde Valley Fairgrounds on March 10th and 11th. This is our 3rd year and we expect it will be bigger and better than ever!

With dealers from coming in from all over Arizona offering items ranging from funky vintage to classic antiques you are sure to find something special.

Do you have treasures on hand and wonder what they are worth? Bring them in; we’ll have an appraiser on hand both days ($5 per item). Each of our dealers donate and item for the raffle table, be sure to get your tickets.

Your Verde Valley Fairgrounds is a self-supporting nonprofit. Your attendance and participation support continued facility improvements and youth programs here at the fair.

Show hours: Friday, March 10, 11am – 6pm and Saturday, March 11, 9am – 3pm.

At the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, 800 E Cherry St, Cottonwood, AZ

(at the corner of E Cherry and 12th Streets) Admission is FREE!

Call the Fair Office for more information 928-634-3290

Children’s clothing exchange at Spirit of Joy

Spirit of Joy will hold the children’s clothing exchange, “Revolve” on Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon. The church campus is located at 330 Scenic in Clarkdale. Bring your child and clothing that is new or used to exchange for more appropriate clothing. See www.sojaz.com or call 634-4102 for further info.

Cottonwood Bookmarks Membership meeting

The Annual Meeting of the Cottonwood Bookmarks Membership will be held Saturday, February 11 at 10:30 a.m. in the Library Meeting Room.

All Bookmarks members are encouraged to attend. We will discuss goals for 2017 and the Library Manager will present her annual report to the membership. Voting will take place on several by-law changes to our constitution. Notice of the proposed changes will be sent to the membership 30 days prior to the meeting.

After the meeting, members will be able to shop in our newly upgraded Book Workroom. Bookmarks members will receive 50% off purchases at that time. If you have any questions please email bookmarks1@outlook.com. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Science in the Romantic Era: Prometheus Unbound? The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute presents a free lunchtime forum at the Verde Valley Campus (Clarkdale) in room G-106 on Thursday, February 9 at 12:30pm.

The Romantic Age was a time of exploration. An age of discoveries. An age of experimentation. An age of revolutions. It was a period of mysticism and the supernatural, when natural philosophers became called scientists. It was the beginning of the war on science that is carried on today in attitudes towards vaccinations, genetically modified food, combining animal & human cells, the dispute over climate change, and other areas.

Percy Shelley’s “Prometheus” is symbolic of scientists sharing knowledge, but should scientists be restrained or unbound? This will be a brief look at science in the Romantic Age, the changes brought by science, and the cultural impact that has continued and grown since this period.

Joe Stack is an OLLI facilitator whose has maintained an avid interest in history since he obtained his undergraduate degree in history 48 years ago.

OLLI is a local, volunteer, peer-to-peer, adult education program (part of Yavapai College) that offers many learning groups and workshops each term for a nominal fee. Its Fall term is underway, and over 140 classes and workshops are being offered. For more information about OLLI or the Lunch & Learn programs, please call 928-649-5550 or visit www.yc.edu/ ollisv.

Verde Valley School announces College Launch AZ for Summer 2017

With generous support from the Arizona Community Foundation, Sedona-based Verde Valley School will host its inaugural College Launch AZ in June 2017: a tuition-free, week long residential College Application Workshop for 20 high-achieving 10th and 11th grade students from historically underrepresented communities in the Verde Valley and throughout Arizona including first generation college student, Student of Color, or Native American.

Under the direction of Meg Haesloop, Director of College Counseling at Verde Valley School, the program will be staffed by college students from throughout the country, some of whom were the first in their families to attend college. They will be joined throughout the week by admissions representatives from leading colleges and universities who will lead seminars and provide mentoring.

The workshop includes college research, college list development, essay and resume writing, feedback from admissions representatives, and a campus visit to a local university. By the end of the workshop, participants will have completed the Common Application, a collection of personal statements and supplement essays, an activities resume, a mock-interview, and a financial aid application.

Participants will live at Verde Valley School, sleeping in the dormitories, eating their meals in the dining hall, and enjoying the full experience of living and learning in a residential community.

To be eligible, each participant must be a current or permanent resident of the United States, resident of Arizona, member of a historically under-represented group, current 10th grade or 11th grade high school student, have a minimum 3.0 grade-point average (in core academic courses, not electives), college aspirations and be enrolled in higher level classes in at least one discipline.

For information on how to apply, contact Meg Haesloop, Director of College Counseling, Verde Valley School, 3511 Verde Valley School Road, Sedona, AZ 86351. She is contactable via email at claz@vvsaz.org, and by phone at 928-284-2272. Applications need to be received by March 1, 2017.

Camp Verde Community Blood Drive

Camp Verde Community Blood Drive will be Thursday, February 16, 11 a.m to 4 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church - 781 S. Cliffs Pkwy.

Contact Irene Peoble at 928-567-9227 or visit

www.Bloodhero.com (Sponsor code: CampVerdeCommunity)Sedona International Film Festival Executive Director to speak at OLLI Lunch & Learn Feb. 8.

OLLI offers program on Sedona International Film Festival

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) Lunch & Learn, a weekly community event which is free and open to all, will host Sedona’s International Film Festival Executive Director, Patrick Schweiss.

Bring your lunch (or come for complimentary coffee, tea, water, and a little snack) at 12:30, or come from 1:00–2:00 for the program in Room 34 of Yavapai College Sedona Center at 4215 Arts Village Dr., across Rt. 89A from Red Rock High School. You will learn what occurs behind the scenes at Sedona’s premier cultural event and how to make the most of the upcoming 23rd annual festival.

Get the inside scoop on which independently-made films in all categories will be shown, as well as what talks, workshops, receptions, discussion groups, and other events will occur.

You will get a preview of the films that come from industry aficionados and from members of the local selection committee, as well finding out about the special guest appearances by renowned movie actors and gifted film makers.

Mr. Schweiss will reveal the true backstage process of organizing the festival, what the volunteer experience is like, and how local residents are selected and trained to participate.

Verde Valley SciTech Event at the Cottonwood Public Library

March 2 marks the Library’s third year of participation in the Verde Valley SciTech Festival. This year’s program is called “Brainstorming @ the Library!” Join us from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Youth Services to try out some of our brand new STEAM kits.

The STEAM kits we’ve chosen also relate to the 2017 Summer Reading Program theme called “Build a Better World.” We’ll have an ArcKit, an architectural kit where kids can design and build a house. We’ll also have Amusement Park Engineer. Kids can build amusement park rides. Keva Contraptions Plank Set allows kids to use wooden planks to construct an amazing ball track. These are just a few of the new STEAM kits we’ll have on hand for everyone to try. We’ll also have a Leopard Gecko on display with information about these amazing reptiles from the deserts of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Game on for adults at Cottonwood Public Library

Starting in February on the third Saturday of the month, the Cottonwood Public Library will begin hosting a game day for adults.

Backgammon, Cribbage and Chess boards will be provided, but we encourage patrons to bring any other games they might want to play as well. This is a great opportunity to meet new friends and compete in your favorite games. The first “Game On” will be held on Saturday, February 18 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. in the Library Meeting Room.

Prayer at the Healing Room

Please join us for your prayer needs at Healing Room of Cottonwood located at

For more information, call Steve & Marcia at 928-634-6181.

Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon

Everyone is invited to the Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon February 14th, 2017 at 11am at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood. Our guest speakers will be the Sheila Polk the current Yavapai County Attorney speaking about the drug issues since the new marijuana laws came into effect. She will also address other legal issues affecting the county. Our second speaker will be Tim Elinski, Mayor of Cottonwood on issues effecting Cottonwood. Lunch: beef & noodles, vegetable and dessert with Coffee or Iced Tea = $11. No LUNCH Meeting Fee=$3, Sodas=$1

Verde Valley Sci-Tech at National Monuments

The Arizona SciTech Festival is a state-wide celebration of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) held annually in February and March. Through a series of over 1000 expos, workshops, conversations, exhibitions and tours held in diverse neighborhoods throughout the state, the Arizona SciTech Festival excites and informs Arizonans from ages 3 to 103 about how STEAM will drive our state for next 100 years. Spearheaded by the Arizona Commerce Authority, Arizona Science Center, the Arizona Technology Council Foundation, Arizona Board of Regents, the University of Arizona and Arizona State University, the Arizona SciTech Festival is a grass roots collaboration of over 700 organizations in industry, academia, arts, civic, community and K-12.

This year, the Verde Valley National Monuments will each hold events at different times on February 25th, 2017. The public is encouraged to participate in all three events.

9:00-11:00: Tuzigoot: Bird Walks at Tavasci Marsh: Meet our volunteer birder by 9am for a tour of Tavasci Marsh, designated an Important Birding Area by the Audubon Society. Wear sturdy shoes and be prepared to hike about 2 miles on uneven and rocky terrain. Don’t forget your binoculars, water and sun protection. Adult chaperones are encouraged to participate with their children.

Noon-1:00: Montezuma Well: Results of the 2016 invertebrate BioBlitz

Meet in the main parking lot. Here is your chance to see species that live at the Well and nowhere else! This table will be led by our partnership with Northern Arizona University.

2-3 p.m.: Montezuma Castle: The Role of Bats and Why We Study Them

Meet Ranger Laura, self-described bat enthusiast, and learn about bats, the role that they play in our world, and the different species living in Montezuma Castle.

Each event is free, however you must identify yourself as a SciTech participant at the front desk. Be sure to grab your free swag bag at each location, and ask for a Sci Tech Passport to collect stamps. After earning 6 stamps your passport can be used as a raffle ticket! For more information about these programs and other SciTech events in the area, visit: http://www.vvscitech.org/

Montezuma Castle is located at 2800 Montezuma Castle Rd, Camp Verde, AZ 86322. Montezuma Well is located at 5525 W Beaver Creek Rd., Rimrock, AZ 86335. Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 W Tuzigoot Rd., Clarkdale, AZ 86324. For more information, please call 928-567-3322 x 0, or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi or www.nps.gov/moca

Fruit tree pruning demonstration in Camp Verde

It’s fruit tree pruning season and the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, Yavapai County is offering a free deciduous fruit tree pruning demonstration conducted by Extension Agent, Jeff Schalau. Come and learn why, when, and how to prune your backyard fruit trees. The pruning demonstration will cover apples, pears, plums, peaches, nectarines, cherries, and more. Fertilization, irrigation and fruit thinning will also be discussed.

The pruning demonstration is scheduled for Saturday February 18, at 10 AM at the Marmaduke Orchard, 3435 S Silver Rd, Camp Verde. It is not necessary to register – just come and learn!

Maps and directions to this workshop is available on the Yavapai County Cooperative Extension web site: cals.arizona.edu/yavapai/pruning/. Signs will be posted prior to the workshop to help participants find the location. Follow Extension Agent, Jeff Schalau on Twitter (@jeffschalau) for timely information such as cancellations due to inclement weather. Persons with a disability may request a reasonable accommodation, such as sign language interpreter, by contacting 928-445-6590 x221. Requests should be made as early as possible to arrange the accommodation.