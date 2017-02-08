Letter: I expect better behavior from city council members

Editor:

I attended the city council meeting on 2-7-17 that was held at the Cottonwood Recreation Center. It is my practice to attend the first Tuesday of the month city council meeting.

This particular meeting included the issue of Thunder Valley Rally so there were many members of the public there and many who made formal comments in front of the council.

All conducted themselves in a very respectful manner in accordance with procedures.

I was, however, very disappointed in the conduct of one of the city council members. I assumed that the city council members would treat one another with respect in accordance with parliamentary procedures.

Councilmember Deb Althouse did not do so. She interrupted Mayor Elinski numerous times and in my opinion acted in a manner not becoming to a city council member.

I was glad that there were no young adults present to witness that behavior as it is not something I would have wanted viewed by our next generation of public servants. If our council cannot conduct themselves in a professional manner what is to become of our fine city?

Joyce Rodgers

Cottonwood