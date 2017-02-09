Camp Verde girls begin state playoff run Friday vs. Glendale Prep

Postseason play for Camp Verde girls basketball will begin Friday at home against a familiar foe.

Friday night at 6:30 p.m., the No. 14 Lady Cowboys (17-7) will host Glendale Prep in the 2A state tournament play in game. The No. 15 Griffins (14-8) split the regular season series with Camp Verde.

On January 6 in the Valley of the Sun, Camp Verde beat Glendale Prep 48-37 but on January 24, the Griffins won the game in Verde Valley 40-31.

Camp Verde finished second in the Central Region with an identical region record of 7-3 as Glendale Prep, but edged the Griffins with a better (9-4 versus 13-6) conference record.

There are eight play in games with the winners entering into the 16-team state tournament proper. When the 16 teams are set, the bracket will be reseeded.