Community cleanup set for Black Canyon City

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is announcing a community cleanup in Black Canyon City.
The cleanup will be at the Black Canyon City Transfer Station, located at 21000 E. Landfill Rd.
The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents at no charge on March 1, 3, and 4; and March 8, 10, and 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Accepted items include household appliances, bagged trash, automotive batteries,
unmounted tires, furniture, and yard trimmings. Items that will not be accepted include loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, Ni Cad batteries, and dead animals.
This program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted.
For additional information, please contact the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.
